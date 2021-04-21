The William Blount baseball team's three-run lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning evaporated during a 7-6 loss to Farragut on Wednesday at Farragut High School.
The Admirals scored four runs in the fifth to jump ahead after William Blount (9-15, 3-8 District 4-AAA) got out to a 4-1 lead. A ground ball that could have ended the inning with the Governors holding onto a two-run lead instead led to an error that prolonged the frame. Farragut responded with back-to-back doubles, the last of which brought home the tying and go-ahead runs.
The Admirals added two more runs to their lead in the sixth. Colby Abbott hit a two-run home run in the seventh to pull the Governors within a run, but the next three batters all went down in order to seal their loss.
William Blount will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Loudon at 6 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.