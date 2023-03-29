A sterling pitching performance by Bearden senior Aiden Tipton combined with an issue-filled outing from William Blount led Bearden to a 14-2 romp over the Governors on Wednesday.
Tipton, a Tusculum signee, yielded only three hits while striking out 11 in his complete-game win. The right-hander walked one and hit two batters but finished strong, striking out six of the final eight batters he faced.
Five Governors took the mound and gave up only eight hits, but six fielding errors, five walks and four hit batters aided an opportunistic Bearden offense that recorded four timely sacrifices for maximum production out of its chances.
“We didn’t pitch it real well, we didn’t catch it real well, and we didn’t swing it well,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “That’s the three phases of the game and when you don’t do well in any, you are going to struggle.”
Starter Kendall Brewer started strong for William Blount (7-2, 1-1 District 4-4A), striking out the side in the first, with Tipton matching with three straight outs.
Bearden (8-3, 2-0) jumped on Brewer with five hits in the second frame. Evan Goins opened with a double to right and scored after one hit and a nice sacrifice bunt from Jonah Kohring. Two more hits and a walk brought the top of the order back and Brady Frederick collected two of his game-high four runs batted in on a fly ball that dropped into shallow center.
Brewer ran into trouble again in the fourth, allowing three more Bearden runs before being relieved by Caden Clarkson, who scraped out of the inning despite hitting two batters and walking one with two of the William Blount staff’s total of 13 strikeouts.
Dawson Wells followed Clarkson and pitched two scoreless innings. Young then turned to untested arms to close out the seventh, but Bearden rocked the youngsters for seven runs on three hits with three fielding errors. The big stroke was a three-run home run quickly exiting over the left-field fence from pinch-hitter Connor Sipe.
“We brought a couple of guys in there that hadn’t pitched all year,” Young said. “We’ve got four games coming up and we need to see what they can do. It snowballed on us a little bit there, but it’s good to get those guys out there and let them get their feet wet.”
William Blount scored its two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Ethan Miller was plated after reaching on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on a walk to Justin Bell and scored on a fly to left-center from Mark Sackermann. Bell scored when Nate Ray’s sharp grounder took a big hop for one of Bearden’s four errors, but Tipton escaped with the first of his final six strikeouts and went hitless the final two rounds.
Young was concerned especially with some poor fielding, including a shallow fly between left and center field that three Governors converged on but no one claimed.
“That bothered me, because I’d like to see someone take charge and go get it,” Young said. “You are going to boot balls, (Bearden) booted some balls too, but the lack of communication there, with nobody taking charge, that’s something we’ve got to correct.
“We’ve been playing some good baseball. You play a season with 35 games, you have these every now and then. We’ve got to flush it, move on, come out tomorrow ready to go.”
William Blount next plays in a tournament at Catholic, starting with a 6 p.m. matchup today against Coalfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.