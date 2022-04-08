William Blount played like the weather felt.
On a cold, rainy and overall nasty Friday evening, the Governors performed poorly in all phases of the game, dropping a 12-3 contest to Anderson County on the Heritage High School diamond.
When asked what disappointed him most about the Governors’ outing, coach Justin Young quickly replied, “Everything.”
Governor pitchers yielded 10 walks and hit two batters. The offense managed only five hits and the defense helped Anderson County (12-8) score extra runs in three innings with errors and miscues.
“Right now, we’re not a very good baseball team,” Young told The Daily Times. “We’re not throwing strikes, we’re not making the routine plays in the field, and one through nine in our lineup are not swinging the bats very well.”
The game was called due to time limits after William Blount (11-9) went down in order in the top of the sixth. Anderson County seemed poised to invoke the 10-run mercy rule with the bases loaded and leadoff hitter Haden Hartgrove at the plate, but reliever Carter Abbott made an outstanding grab on a rocket comebacker to keep the deficit under ten points before the final Governors’ at-bats.
William Blount went out 1-2-3 to start the game then the Mavericks jumped quickly on Caden Windle, making his first varsity start.
Brothers Haden and Hudson Hartgrove sandwiched doubles around the first of ten walks given up by Blount pitchers to plate the first run. Anderson County scored four more for a quick 5-0 lead without the aid of any further hits, behind a hit batter, two walks and a successful double-steal attempt.
After the Mavericks scored two more on two hits and an infield error, William Blount found its one spark of offense in the top of the third. Winning pitcher Wyatt Cox, who left with a comfortable 7-0 lead after two innings of work, was replaced by Bryson Wolfenbarger.
Wolfenbarger walked Abbott, who advanced on a double off the left-field wall from Justin Bell, the only Governor to garner two hits on the night.
Abbott scored on a sacrifice grounder from Rohde Kirkland and Bell reached home on a single from Will Vance, who added the final Govs run when Ethan Pratts stroked a one-out double off the left-field wall.
Anderson County replied to the three-run rally with runs in each of its following three at-bats, while William Blount managed only one more hit and no more runs in its final three turns.
Anderson County scored one of its two runs of the third frame with the biggest Governors lapse. With runners at first and second, Haden Hartgrove sliced a blooper behind first base. The advance runner held at third but the trailing Mav kept coming, putting two runners at third. Windle had taken the relay but slipped as he attempted to nail the second runner and threw the ball away, allowing a run in. Another bad throw allowed the errant runner to reach third without punishment for his mistake.
Windle went 2 1/3 innings and was charged with nine runs on 6 hits with five walks and one strikeout. Abbott finished for the Govs being tagged for three more runs behind two hits along with five walks and another hit batter.
“We’ve got a few guys injured, and our lack of depth is really showing,” Young said. “That’s a concern for me. When you have guys go down in a long season, you’ve got to throw a bunch of different guys out there and they’re struggling to get the job done. That’s frustrating, but we’ve got to find a way to create more depth.”
William Blount continues play in the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Tournament with two games today at Karns, starting with a noon contest against Greeneville.
