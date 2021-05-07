FARRAGUT — Both regular-season meetings between the William Blount and Farragut baseball teams produced a one-run winner.
The third was not competitive.
The Admirals jumped all over William Blount starter Brandon Coggin, chasing him from the mound after registering only one out while giving up six runs. The rout continued from there as the Governors suffered a 13-1 run-rule defeat Friday in the opening round of the District 4-AAA tournament at Farragut High School.
“They came out and swung the bats really well,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We didn’t locate very well and left some pitches up, but give credit to them because they took advantage. They hit some balls hard, and to me, that was the difference.
“They put us in a big hole early and we couldn’t get enough going offensively to cut into it.”
William Blount (12-20) will attempt to stave off elimination when it faces Knoxville West, a team it split with during the regular-season series, at noon today at Farragut.
Farragut third baseman Parker Evans led off the bottom of the first with a single and right fielder Bryce Burkey followed with a two-run home run to left that started the bludgeoning.
Tennessee commit Angus Pence, Hudson Seigler and Brennon Siegler hit doubles on three consecutive at-bats and then Eli Evans crushed a two-run home run to left that put an early end to Coggin’s outing.
“He threw a bunch of strikes, they just hit them,” Young said. “They’re a good team. They’re talented. We just have to be better tomorrow.”
Sophomore Kendal Brewer relieved Coggin and loaded the bases before striking out Burkey and getting Tanner Kim to pop out to second to get out of the damage.
Junior left fielder Rohde Kirkland doubled to lead off the second and later scored on a RBI single off the bat of junior third baseman Trent Reardon — the lone Governor to reach base twice — but senior first baseman Jacob Patterson popped out to the pitcher and sophomore second baseman Carter Abbott got caught looking at strike three to strand a pair of runners on base.
William Blount only got one more batter to reach safely against Farragut starter Jaxson Pease over the final three innings.
“If we can get two or three there, it makes it a different ballgame, and it also changes our philosophy on where we go on the mound,” Young said. “We have to be strategic with how we get outs here while still thinking about playing Saturday and Monday.”
Pence put a Brewer offering onto Kingston Pike to lead off the bottom of the second, the highlight of a 4-for-4 performance that included three RBIs.
Farragut added two more in the second, one in the third and then three in the fourth to trigger the mercy rule.
Young admitted before the season that in most years there are seven teams in the district competing for the last region tournament spot because history dictates Farragut is all but guaranteed to be one of the two teams to advance.
It appears that may be the case again, but the Governors still have a chance to fight for the final spot. The road is just a little tougher now.
“We just have to be better, not worry about the name on the front of the other team’s jersey and play the way we know how to play,” Young said. “... You can’t do anything about this one. The good news is that it’s a double elimination tournament, but the bad news is there is no margin for error.
“We have to string some wins together and hopefully prolong our season.”
