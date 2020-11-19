William Blount senior guard Jake England came up clutch with a game-tying and-one with 39.6 seconds remaining and senior guard Caleb Linginfelter scored a go-ahead bucket 20 seconds later to lead the Governors to a 58-55 victory over Powell on Thursday.
The Lady Governors did not fair as well, suffering a 61-42 loss in their first action of the season.
England scored a game-high 17 points for the Governors while senior forward Trey Clemmer and junior forward Rohde Kirkland added 16 and 11, respectively.
Junior guard McKenna Myers paced the Lady Govs with 16 points and senior Madison Kelly tallied 11.
