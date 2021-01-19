The last word the William Blount boys basketball team said before breaking the huddle in the locker room Tuesday was “businesslike.”
After downing Heritage for a big District 4-AAA victory four days prior, the Governors were looking for their second straight district win against Hardin Valley.
“To be businesslike, that was our focus,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “We each have a job — let’s make sure we know our job and focus in on it.”
William Blount took care of business against the Hawks en route to a 63-56 victory at home. The Govs (9-10, 4-4) took the lead in the third quarter and stayed ahead by making free throws down the stretch, finishing 24 for 29 from the foul line.
Jake England led William Blount in scoring with 20 points while Marshall Cooper and Riley Everett joined him in double figures with 10 apiece. A sophomore, Everett scored scored eight of his points in the first half after William Blount’s starting post Trey Clemmer got into foul trouble early.
“Riley came in and played exceptional and really controlled the rebounds for us,” Windle said. “I thought we were prepared and we executed the game plan. The kids played really hard and, for the most part, we played really smart.”
William Blount opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers — courtesy of Cole Gibson and Caleb Linginfelter. The Hawks responded with a 3 of their own, but the Govs snagged back momentum with six unanswered points for a seven-point lead and wound up entering the second quarter ahead 18-12.
It was at that point the Hawks came alive with a 9-1 run that tied the score for the first time, 21-21, with four minutes remaining in the half. Hardin Valley took its first lead a minute and a half later when Jacelyn Pannell collected an offensive board and put it back up to give the Hawks a 25-23 edge.
William Blount stayed composed and responded with five straight points, including a Marshall Cooper 3-pointer, to enter halftime ahead 28-25.
The third quarter featured four lead changes, but the Govs closed out the frame with a 14-3 run for a 45-37 lead entering the fourth quarter. England scored 10 of his points during that stretch to help the Govs take control, and he finished 8 of 8 from the foul line.
That eight-point advantage proved to be large enough to sustain William Blount in the fourth quarter, during which Hardin Valley never got closer than six points. The Govs closed out the game with 16 fourth-quarter free throws to keep Hardin Valley at bay.
Next up for William Blount is Maryville on Friday in another district matchup.
McKenna Myers led the Lady Govs with 29 points while Taylor Stout joined her in double figures with 15.
“She’s the wheel that makes us go — when she’s on like that, it obviously opens up things for other kids,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said of Myers. “I think tonight was the closest we’ve come to playing a full 32 minutes.”
William Blount (6-9, 4-4) jumped out to a 15-3 lead late in the first quarter before the Hawks (1-11, 1-6) kicked off a 6-1 run that cut the deficit to seven. Myers snagged back momentum for the Lady Govs by draining a 3 at the buzzer, cushioning William Blount’s advantage to 19-9.
Hardin Valley made it a four-point game with six unanswered points, but Stout ended the run with two minutes left in the half, stretching William Blount’s lead to 23-17.
The Lady Govs regained control from there with a 10-1 run to enter halftime ahead 32-18. Myers was key for William Blount in the final minute, during which she converted a steal into a layup, hit a 3 from the corner and — in the final seconds — fed Stout under the basket. Stout banked in a shot just before the buzzer to give William Blount its largest lead yet.
That basket also kicked off the 20-point run that sealed the win for the Lady Govs.
Myers made sure the Lady Govs didn’t let up coming out of halftime, opening the third quarter with another 3-pointer. Stout followed it with a basket and a 3 of her own before Myers scored again from behind the arc, and a Madison Kelly 3-point play extended William Blount’s advantage to 28 three minutes into the third quarter.
The Lady Govs added another four straight points — courtesy of Stout and Kelly — to make it 50-18 before Hardin Valley scored its first points of the frame with two minutes remaining. The Hawks strung together nine unanswered points, but Myers rounded out the third-quarter scoring with a layup that pulled William Blount ahead 50-27 entering the fourth quarter.
“We created a lot of turnovers for easy buckets,” Myers said. “We just basically had to come out and play aggressively and I think we did that.”
