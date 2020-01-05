William Blount's basketball teams will host their annual food drive Tuesday night when they face Apostolic Christian in a home doubleheader.
There is no admission for the games. All fans will be admitted by bringing a non-perishable food item or by giving any monetary donation.
Proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank.
The girls game begins at 6 p.m., and the boys game will follow.
