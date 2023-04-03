Cole Hendrickson empathized with Maryville hitters as they faced Justin Bell and either flailed at strike three or watched it flutter into the zone before walking back to the dugout.
The William Blount sophomore catcher has had his fair share of experiences like that in practice.
“It’s really hard because sometimes (Bell) can get up to the low-90s and his curveball moves really well,” Hendrickson told The Daily Times. “You can’t really just sit one pitch and adjust to the other. You kind of just have to sit on one pitch and hope it works out for you, but it’s kind of hard to hit him.”
Hendrickson did not have to do anything but catch Bell’s latest act of brilliance as the senior right-hander utilized his two-seam fastball and curveball in tandem to limit Maryville to two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 over six innings to lead William Blount to an 11-2 victory at Charlie Puleo Field.
“He’s special,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “He’s one of the best I’ve been around, and I’m fortunate to be around him and see it every day because he’s a five-tool guy, and when he’s on the mound, he gives you a chance to win. When he pounds the zone and he can throw that breaking ball for a strike to go along with a plus-fastball, he’s really tough.
“The biggest thing about him is he’s a competitor. He wants the baseball. He wants the big games, and I’m super proud of him.”
Bell was supported by William Blount’s fourth double-digit scoring outburst of the season, and nearly half of it came from his batterymate.
Hendrickson clubbed an opposite field home run to right in the second to extend the Governors’ lead to 2-0, and then started a nine-run fourth with a two-run shot to left. He finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs after adding a two-run single later in the fourth.
“Honestly, the way he swings it, I don’t expect anything less from him,” Bell said.
“We knew going into the season that we needed to count on (Hendrickson) a little bit,” Young added. “He struggled a little bit (to start the season), so we dropped him in the order and actually sat him a few games, and he came up really big for us tonight.”
William Blount (9-5, 2-1 District 4-4A) tallied seven hits in its big inning, but it also received help in the form of three errors from Maryville (11-3, 2-2), which has allowed miscues to plague it in its lowest moments of the season thus far.
The Rebels issued three free passes and committed an error in a five-run fifth against Seymour on March 21 and walked a batter, hit a batter and committed an error in a four-run fifth versus Gibbs on March 30. The three miscue-filled frames account for 18 of the 48 runs Maryville has allowed through 14 games.
“There have been three innings this season where we’ve played poorly, and that’s not too bad, but I told them tonight was not the night to have it when you’re really trying to battle against a guy like that (Bell),” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan said. “I love my guys. They battle, they’re trying, and I’m not getting on anybody because they want to do well.
“It just wasn’t our night tonight. Tip your hat to a great pitcher. We have to learn from it, and I’ll be disappointed if we don’t.”
The victory gets William Blount back on track after losing four of its last five and also snaps a three-game winning streak for Maryville, which will host Farragut at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Hendrickson may have identified with the Rebels as Bell sat them down again and again, but the Governors first victory over their rival since March 19, 2019 superseded any of that sympathy.
“This was massive,” Hendrickson said. “We’re not fans of Maryville or anything, so this was a big win for us, and now we just have to move on to Hardin Valley (at 6 p.m. on Wednesday) and keep it going.”
