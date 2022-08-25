Robert Momolu knows his team has the talent. He just wants his players to talk to each other.
After William Blount dropped Thursday’s District 4-AAA match to Lenoir City, 9-0, with the Lady Panthers enacting the mercy rule by scoring all of their goals before halftime, the Lady Governors’ first-year coach lamented a lack of communication.
“These girls are great players. It’s just that each one of us is new,” Momolu told The Daily Times. “We are learning each other. They just lost a coach, and I came in, and it’s a new coach experience.
“So I give them the credit. They work hard. We just need to stop ball-hogging and (make) passes more. I think that’s what our problem is, is communication. That’s where we’re at.”
Lenoir City (6-1, 1-1 District 4-AAA) did most of its damage between the 23-minute and 16-minute marks in the first half, scoring six goals in less than six minutes. That gave the Lady Panthers a 7-0 lead they pushed to 9-0 with around eight minutes, 40 seconds left before halftime.
Their first goal came shortly after a free kick just over 11 minutes into the match, during a stretch in which William Blount (1-3, 0-2) has been doing well in staving off Lenoir City scoring opportunities.
Junior forward Casey Teffeteller helped in that regard, booting the ball out of bounds once attackers drew near and thus thwarting scoring chances.
The chaos began, though, with 22 minutes, 19 seconds remaining before the half. That’s when Gabriella Rodriguez booted in a shot to the corner of the net, giving the Lady Panthers a 2-0 advantage.
One minute, 31 seconds later, Kyrah Beal connected on a high shot, and Rodriguez followed up with her second goal at the 20-minute mark. Three more Lenoir City scores came before 16 minutes, 28 seconds showed on the clock.
“I just think that our midfield wasn’t pushing up like it was supposed to and dropping back to our defense to help our defense out,” Momolu said. “I think that’s what our problem is. What we’re going to do is work together.
“Communication is what we need to do. Communicate and get the ball on the other side of the field, and we’re not doing that. We are running sideways instead of forward with the ball.”
Though William Blount was able to push the ball into Lenoir City territory during the half’s latter stages, Maelyn Boyd used her knee to knock in the Lady Panthers’ eighth goal. Norah Alcorn took the ball across the field herself and found the net for the ninth and final score.
While the final score wasn’t what he hoped for, Momolu was pleased with the effort he saw from his players during the match.
“I saw a positive,” Momolu said. “I saw my girls hustle and I saw them being tired.”
The Lady Governors, nearly midway through their regular season slate, will look to keep up that hustle and work on communication when they play at Sevier County on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.