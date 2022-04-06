William Blount’s decision to move up the start time of its District 4-4A bout with Hardin Valley on Wednesday proved to be percipient one.
The Governors, coming off of a hard-fought loss in extra innings to district favorite Farragut on Monday, responded well at the plate against the Hawks, jumping out to a big lead that was sufficient enough despite a fifth-inning push from Hardin Valley.
Leading 9-7 in the top of the sixth, the Hawks set themselves up in position to do more damage with the tying run at the plate and just one out, but the previously forecasted storm that forced William Blount officials to change the first pitch from 6:00 p.m. to an hour earlier hovered on the edge of campus and lightening forced a 30-minute delay followed by the decision to call the game.
Due to more than five innings being played, the Govs were awarded the win.
“It’s a complete game, so we were fortunate that we hit the ball so well early and were able to get a lead after five,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “It’s an official game and we’ll take it.”
The Govs (11-7, 3-1 District 4-4A) scored at least two runs in every inning except the bottom fifth and totaled an impressive 10 hits and two home runs.
William Blount took the lead in the first on a Justin Bell two-run triple to left field that scored Job Matossian and Rohde Kirkland.
After Hardin Valley (7-7, 2-1) answered with a run in the third, Kirkland created more separation with a home run that carried over the wall in center to plate two more runs.
That became a theme for the Govs over the course of the game, score two or more runs in the bottom frame for every Hawks run it gave up and that ultimately led to the win.
“(Being able to answer Hardin Valley’s runs) was key,” Young said. “Baseball is a game of momentum and they would score two and then we’d get two. We just kept answering their scores and they’d start to get momentum and we’d try to take it back. That was important.”
There were times that William Blount had done enough to put Hardin Valley out of reach, especially a combined four runs in the third and fourth. Brooks Bird’s two-run homer extended the Govs’ lead to 7-3 and back-to-back RBI singles from Kirkland and Will Vance made it 9-4 heading into the fifth.
The Hawks hung around, however, using a solo home run from Will Webb in the fourth and then three-run fifth to pull within two.
Hardin Valley started off that inning with the bases loaded and no outs, plating runs on a throwing error and Austin King RBI, but three straight ground outs, put into play from Bird in a relief pitching role, limited the damage.
Bird entered in the fifth following Kendall Brewer, who got the start and went five-plus innings with two strikeouts.
“Kendall battled,” Young said. “That’s a good (Hardin Valley) lineup. He walked too many guys and fell behind some and they had some big hits off of him, but he threw well and battled for us. Brooks came in there and limited them in the fifth and kept the lead for us.”
Once the game was officially called, it earned William Blount is third win in district play, Farragut being its lone blemish so far.
For Young, it has been the team’s bond that has led to a strong start in one of the state’s toughest leagues.
“These guys, they’ve been resilient all year,” Young said. “They get down, they fight back. This team is closer than any team I’ve ever coached. They cheer for each other, they root for each other, they pick each other up. I knew they would bounce back. I don’t have to do a lot to get them fired up. They do a lot of that themselves and I’m proud of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.