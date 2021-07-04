It was hardly T.D. Garden or Staples Center, but William Blount’s Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium boasted a lot of star power Saturday night.
The home court of the Governors and Lady Govs played host to past and present NBA players who all shared a commonality as former Tennessee Volunteers basketball stars in the Tennessee Alumni Game.
Fans poured into the gym to see Vols from different eras — from Wayne Chism, Ron Slay, Jordan McRae and Bobby Maze to more recent players such as Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield — have another go around clad in orange and white and this time, against each other.
It was Maze, through his connections as an AAU basketball coach and William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp that worked together to make William Blount the epicenter of Tennessee basketball lore, at least for one night.
“Six weeks ago or so we had a big AAU event here,” Cupp told The Daily Times. “We kind of got 24 hours notice then because they had lost a gym. We had a great turnout. The place was full. It’s a big gym, spacious, easy to park, close to the airport. (Maze) liked it, so I told him anytime you want to come back let me know.”
In the days following that AAU game, Maze called Cupp with an idea to have William Blount host an alumni game and presented a star-studded list that included multiple former Vols that are on current NBA rosters.
It was an impressive lineup, but Cupp wasn’t so sure some of the big-time names would make the trip to Maryville.
“He said he would have Grant Williams here, Josh Richardson, Admiral Schofield and I’m like, ‘They’re playing NBA ball,’” Cupp said. “I didn’t think they would play, but they did a pretty good job. It was great and all of those people being here at William Blount was awesome. It was fun.”
Maze was expecting a big turnout from fans and former players, but even he was surprised with the crowd the event drew in. Even current Vols Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plavsic were in attendance and former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings showed up at Maze’s request to play in the game.
The proceeds were split, with Maze keeping what was made in ticket sales and William Blount keeping concessions money to benefit the Governors’ basketball program.
“I was extremely pleased with the turnout,” Maze said. “I thought we could sell out the place, but maybe it being the Fourth of July weekend and too many people not knowing if all of those guys would actually be here (prevented that). I thought it was awesome event just to see how strong Vol Nation is and just from calling guys and getting them to come.”
As for the game itself, the teams — split up into an Orange team and a White team — gave fans their money’s worth in a 135-133 decision that featured a plethora of nostalgia, dunks and theatrics.
The Orange team led 133-131 at the end of regulation, but to give fans an exciting send off, the White team was given two points to send the game into a sudden death-style overtime tied at 133-133.
Turner, a la the 2019 SEC Tournament finish against Kentucky, scored to give the White team the win as Boring Gymnasium erupted with cheers and “Rocky Top” followed quickly by fans spilling on to the floor to greet their favorite players for pictures and autographs.
It wasn’t quite Thompson-Boling Arena, but for Bowden, who highlighted the night with 51 points, for a moment, it sure felt like it.
“Man, it was a great atmosphere,” Bowden said. “They put on a great audience and it felt like home. It wasn’t Thompson-Boling, but it felt like home.”
When Bowden, a Knoxville native who has played pick up games at Boring Gymnasium over the past few years, got the call from Maze about playing in the game, he didn’t hesitate to say yes to playing in front of Tennessee fans one more time.
“I think I knew about this for 2-3 weeks,” Bowden said. “It was all fun. I was glad I got to get together with my former teammates. It felt good. This is my home and it always feels good to come back. The kids look up to us, so it’s always fun to take pictures and do autographs.”
Maze hopes the event will become an annual event and while he’s shooting for the game to move into Thompson-Boling Arena in the future, William Blount High School were gracious hosts.
“It’s just amazing, man, it really is,” Maze said. “I just want to thank William Blount for welcoming us here with open arms and giving us a chance. I think they’ve got the biggest, if not one of the best, in East Tennessee
“Everybody was so happy, the staff was so great, so if anybody wants to do something, this is the place to do it.”
Cupp is certainly open to hosting the game again and based on the reception Saturday night, so are fans.
“Anytime you see NBA players on your floor, you don’t ever imagine that,” Cupp said. “You sit there and you’re five feet from them, the guys you watch on TV all the time. So, it was fun to have those guys here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.