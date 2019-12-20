KNOXVILLE — Nothing.
That’s what Sara Kagley said William Blount coach Todd Wright had to say after a loss to Union County on Thursday in the 5Star Preps Classic.
The Lady Governors got the message loud and clear.
“I don’t think he was mad last night. He was just disappointed in the way we played,” Kagley said. “We know that we’re better than how we played yesterday, and we showed it some more today.”
William Blount (10-2) bounced back from that setback on Friday night with a 54-39 win over Fulton (1-7), which played host to the tournament. The Lady Govs pulled away with 21 second-quarter points while limiting the Falcons to eight during that period to take the lead for good.
Wright said it was late in the first half when he began to like what he saw from his team’s defense.
“I thought we defended pretty well for about the last few minutes of the second quarter and then pretty much the entire second half,” Wright said. “We did a good job tonight of matching their physicality and toughness. We were able to get stops in the second half when we needed them.”
Wright didn’t see that kind of effort from his team the night before, however. When shots stopped falling for the Lady Govs in that game, they allowed it to affect their defense. Union County took advantage of that en route to a 53-45 win.
“Last night, we didn’t hit shots,” William Blount’s McKenna Myers said. “This morning, we talked about how you have to play good defense, and it will lead to good offense. … We have to bring our effort every night.”
Myers led William Blount with 21 points. She has enjoyed more scoring opportunities as of late, as teams have begun keying on Jenna Kallenberg — a dangerous 3-point threat.
Kagley also scored in double figures.
It wasn’t all pretty for William Blount, as Fulton got off to a strong start. The Falcons hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 14-9 lead entering the second quarter before the Lady Govs came alive.
In the second quarter, William Blount hit a trio of 3-pointers — courtesy of Myers, Kallenberg and Gracie Love — for a 30-22 halftime lead.
Kagley said Wright warned the team about getting too comfortable.
“’You all have got some cushion here, you can’t just ride on it,” Kagley said Wright told the team at halftime. “Know that if you make mistakes, it’s OK, but there’s not really room for error yet.”
Fulton got within four points of closing the gap in the third quarter before a Myers basket kicked off an eight-point run for William Blount.
Kagley said Fulton was the most physical team the Lady Govs have played.
“I commend them for that, for sure,” Kagley said. “When we’re hit with adversity, we can either hit back with the fact that we need to get ourselves in gear, or we can just crumble. I think, tonight, we definitely got ourselves in gear and didn’t really let it affect us.”
William Blount will return to action on Jan. 2 in the Cleveland Holiday Hoops Invitational.
