The William Blount girls bowling team turned in its best performance at the right time.
A season-high total pin count of 2,580 earned the first trip to the state championships in Lady Governors history.
William Blount defeated Greeneville, Region 1 runners-up, 19-8 at Crest Lanes Saturday afternoon to earn a spot at the TSSAA state championships Jan. 23-25 at the Smyrna Bowling Center.
“I’m so happy for the girls,” William Blount coach Mike Askew said. “In this last game, they bowled a season-high for their total pin fall, so they’re doing really well. It came at an incredible time.”
William Blount (11-2) lost twice this year to Sevier County but defeated the Smoky Bears at the regional tournament to earn the Region 2 top seed and right to host sectionals.
Sevier County lost on Saturday to Region 1 winner Cherokee.
Wins from its top three bowlers in all three games and one lower-lane win gave William Blount a slim lead in head-to-head matches. Higher composite game totals and a 2,580-2,187 total pin count win iced the victory.
Jasmine Senechal, Sheyenne White and Lily Durman won three points each in individual matchup on the top three spots.
Paige Jones added a win at the fifth spot in game two to give the Lady Governors an overall 10-8 edge in matchup points.
Greeneville juggled its lineup to put its stronger bowlers against the lower seeds for William Blount to gain individual match points, but William Blount separated from the Lady Devils with total score counts from all six spots.
The Lady Governors won two points in each game from higher team totals. The first game lead was 836-726. In game two, William Blount soared to 926 pins against 736. Scored dipped in game three but William Blount still had a solid 818-725 edge. Senechal had a superb day in the No. 1 spot, with three easy wins and a superb 646 total. The senior’s 245 score in game two featured seven strikes in a row and nine overall.
“I think today was one of my best high school series,” Senechal said. “Just getting over 600 scratch was my goal. Making it to state is a big thing for our team, so I think it was just bringing our motivation up. Today was a really good day.”
A senior, Senechal will continue her bowling career at Kansas Wesleyan University, a top-10 team in the NAIA national bowling rankings.
White won her three games while totaling 475, with her best work coming in game two when she bowled a 170 that included three strikes and four spares. Durman took two close games at the No. 3 spot before enjoying a wider margin for her third win. In game one, Durman bested Hannah Gass by one point, 105-104. Durman won her second game by eight points but finished with five spares and a strike in game three for an easier 138-100 win.
The Lady Governors in lower spots lost matchups to the top Greeneville bowlers, but battled for strong finishes adding to the overall point total.
Jones won her second game and scored 138 in game three, Franklin hit 130 twice, and Abigail Mauricio added a 128.
The solid performances across all six spots created the nearly-400 point gap in total pin count for three team points.
“We’re all at different levels and we all have different averages, but it’s really not just about how good you are,” Senechal said. “It’s about how supportive everybody is for everybody else. We just try to keep everybody happy and going, to keep seeing improvements in the scores.”
