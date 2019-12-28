The William Blount boys basketball team scored a come-from-behind 49-42 victory over Fontainbleu (La.) Saturday morning at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout in Destin, Fla.
The Governors advance to the semifinals of the consolation bracket, and they will face Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic at noon on Monday.
