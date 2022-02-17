Maryville spent most of the second half on the verge of making a run to keep its season alive only to have William Blount answer.
The Rebels made their umpteenth push midway through the fourth quarter, but any hope of breaking through and mustering game-changing momentum was put to rest by WB’s Caden Windle.
The sophomore guard converted two and-ones on back-to-back possessions to put No. 4-seeded William Blount’s lead out of reach during a 65-48 victory over fifth-seeded Maryville in the opening round of the District 4-4A Boys basketball Tournament on Thursday inside Heritage’s Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“Those were big because they had gotten some and-ones and were starting to get a little momentum,” Windle told The Daily Times. “I feel like we did a good job of sealing it away at the end there.”
A free throw by junior guard Robbie Eldridge pulled the Rebels (14-16) within 10, but William Blount junior forward Matthew Clemmer responded with a layup on the other end.
Maryville never got another opportunity to get back into it.
Windle stepped in front of a pass by senior guard Carson Jones intended for Eldridge and went coast-to-coast, flipping the ball into the net as Jones reached from behind.
Maryville turned it over again on its next possession and while William Blount (19-10) was unable to convert in transition, the Govs corralled a loose ball and found an unguarded Windle. He drove to the basket, drew a blocking foul on Maryville senior guard David Coon and converted the layup in the process.
“Caden was very quiet in the first half because they did a good job of trying to keep him out of the game, but he’s a gamer and a clutch performer,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “When we needed it, he stepped up big. I’m very proud of him.”
Maryville trailed by 17 in the third but managed to trim the deficit to 39-32 with an and-one by sophomore forward Eli Elkins with 3:02 left in the quarter. Four different times William Blount stretched its advantage back out to double digits just to have Maryville get back within eight or nine.
“Typically our teams peak the right time and we always have a chance in the postseason, but I don’t think we, for whatever reason, didn’t peak at the right time,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I think the last three or four games we haven’t played our best basketball. The fluidness of our offense that we usually have is just so good, but it just hasn’t been that way lately.
“They had advantages in the paint, and we had to shoot a 50% clip from 3 to have a chance, and we were about 30% from 3. I thought we played hard, but I don’t think we were very good.”
Maryville never found its footing after senior point guard Charlie Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury. Coon, who tallied a team-high 16 points, tried his best to pick up the slack but other minor injuries, including an Elkins ankle injury, limited the Rebels potential.
It is the first time since the 2009-10 season that Maryville did not qualify for the region tournament.
Clemmer tallied a game-high 21 points while Caden Windle and sophomore wing Grady Robertson posted 12 and 11, respectively, to lead William Blount back to the Region 2-4A tournament after a two-year hiatus.
However, the Governors focus remains on the district tournament and its semifinal meeting with No. 1 Farragut at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The first game we played (against Farragut), they beat us by 20-something points and just dominated,” Kevin Windle said. “In the second game, we did what we had to do to stay in the game and give ourselves the best opportunity to win. I think we’re going to do that again. I feel like we don’t have the pressure on us, they have it on them.
“The message is we’re here, but we’re not glad just to be here. We’re going to try our best to win the tournament, and I feel like we have the team to do so.”
