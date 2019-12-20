The William Blount boys basketball team will play for the title at the Anderson County Holiday Tournament on Saturday night.
The Governors earned that right thanks to a 50-43 semifinal victory over Anderson County on Friday.
Cam George led William Blount with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Cole Gibson had three assists, and Trey Clemmer had three steals.
