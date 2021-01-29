It's no secret the William Blount girls basketball team has not been fortunate with injuries this season.
The Lady Governors recently lost two key players — Julia Combs and Taylor Stout — to injury, and neither have a timeline for return. That has put the pressure on junior point guard McKenna Myers, who was up for the task against Lenoir City in Friday night’s District 4-AAA matchup at William Blount.
Myers scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Govs past the Panthers, 48-37.
“The thing with her is, in her mind, ‘I’m the point guard, I’ve got to get other people involved,’ and I get that,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “It’s just getting her to understand that, ‘It’s going to be you, that’s your role this year. It may change next year but, right now, the ball is going to run through you.”
The Lady Govs (7-11, 5-6 District 4-AAA) took control of the game in the third quarter, during which they outscored Lenoir City (3-14, 0-11) by 10 points. That was in no small part the work of Myers, who scored 12 of William Blount’s 17 third-quarter points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“I’m glad she’s with us,” Kallenberg said. “There’s no question she’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever been around.”
Kallenberg was less pleased with the Lady Govs’ first-half performance.
The first quarter featured three lead changes. Lenoir City pulled ahead 10-5 after eight unanswered points before Mattie Kelly — who finished with 11 points for William Blount — ended it with a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the frame.
Halle Pickens tied it at 10 after making a steal and taking it to the basket, where she got fouled while attempting a shot. Pickens made both free throws, but Lenoir City reclaimed its lead at the buzzer to enter the second quarter ahead 12-10.
The Panthers stretched their advantage to 14-10 before Chloe Russell put William Blount ahead by one with five straight points, including a 3-pointer. Lenoir City and William Blount exchanged leads four more times that quarter. With a minute left, Myers made sure the Lady Govs ended the half on top when she made a steal and took it in for a basket to give them a 20-19 edge.
“Early, (there was) some sloppiness and no attention to detail,” Kallenberg said. “Towards the end of the first half, we changed defenses up, and it kind of changed the tide a little bit.”
Kelly rounded out the first-half scoring with a layup off an assist from Myers that cushioned William Blount’s lead to 22-19 at halftime. The Lady Govs never trailed again as they stretched their advantage to 39-26 entering the final frame.
Lenoir City briefly cut the deficit back to single figures twice in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers never got closer than within eight points of closing the gap.
William Blount is currently fifth in the district. Next up for the Lady Govs is Bearden (17-1, 11-0) on Tuesday.
“Obviously, I’m ecstatic for them for being where they are with everything they’ve had to deal with injury-wise,” Kallenberg said. “Regardless of what name is on the jersey (of our opponent), we have to take care of us and compete and just try to move this program forward.”
William Blount boys 75, Lenoir City 42: The Governors started fast and never slowed down against the Panthers.
William Blount (10-12, 5-6) shot 50% from the field and hit a season-high 14 3-pointers for a season-high 75 points against Lenoir City (9-8, 3-7).
“All the hard work we put in finally pays off, and that’s what it’s about,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “When you see the ball go in for somebody and you’re happy for your teammates, then — when you get the shot — the rim looks even bigger. It just kind of flows. It’s a snowball.”
William Blount outscored Lenoir City by at least seven points in each of the first three quarters and had already built a 35-16 lead by halftime. Ten different players contributed points for the Govs, with Jake England leading them in scoring with a game-high 22 points. Joining England in double figures was Marshall Cooper with 12 points.
At Lenoir City on Dec. 11, William Blount narrowly defeated the Panthers, 49-45. The Governors entered the rematch three days removed from a tough 63-45 loss to Farragut in which Windle said shots would not fall for them.
It was certainly a different William Blount team on display Friday — and one Windle hopes to see more of with the postseason around the corner.
“The funny thing is: As bad as we shot it against Farragut on Tuesday night — that’s how good we shot it tonight,” Windle said. “We played with a lot of heart and passion, and we got off to a good start. … It makes basketball fun when everyone is playing hard and making shots.”
