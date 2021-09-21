Just one stroke changed the course of two Blount County golf teams’ postseasons Tuesday.
The William Blount boys team (314) bested Maryville (315) by one stroke to finish in third place in the District 4-AA Tournament, clinching a region tournament berth for the Governors and ending the Rebels’ team season.
Two William Blount girls, Julia Kessler and Anna Lewis, also qualified for region play as individuals, shooting 88 and 89, respectively, on Tuesday.
“Third straight year the boys have qualified and third straight year for the girls to make it as individuals,” William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw told The Daily Times. “So all seven of us will be going again. Super excited for them.”
Bearden and Farragut finished in first and second place, respectively, on both the boys and girls team sides. Bearden’s boys team initially tied Farragut at 302, but the Bulldogs beat the Admirals by one stroke in a playoff to claim first place.
“I think we could have done a little bit better,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t know if we could have got to 302 with the other two (top finishers). Being 12 shots behind, I don’t know if we could have made up 12, but we could have done better. Hopefully we’ll fix our mistakes and get ready for next week.”
Nick Etherton led William Blount’s boys by carding a 73, followed by Ryley Forster (75), Isaiah Jones (82), Tyler Graves (84) and Zach Stout (93).
“Super proud of Ryley (Forster) today,” Bradshaw said. “Ryley shot 75, that’s his best score this year. Came in very strong, worked very hard at it and the results are paying off for him. It was good to see.”
Behind No. 1 Owen Queener of Farragut, five boys tied for second place, including Etherton and Maryville’s Nick Talley. It marks the fourth straight region tournament berth for Etherton, a senior and University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit.
“He’s been there before,” Bradshaw said. “He knows what’s expected of him next week and what to expect from a golf course. Just excited for him to go out on a course he likes, so I’m interested to see how he will play.”
The Maryville girls team qualified for the region tournament by finishing in third place, paced by Parker Miller’s mark of 83. Rylee Tucker (87) and April Johnson (89) followed her.
Bearden’s Sydney Branson came in first, while teammate Maya Hira and Farragut’s Gabrielle Starling tied for second and Heritage’s Hannah Smelcer and Farragut’s Riley Lydon tied for fifth.
“(The girls team) will probably tell you that they didn’t have their best day,” Maryville coach Mike Driver said. “We thought we had a chance to win today and we didn’t put (it) together. And I talked about putting together a whole good 18 holes. Some played good nine holes, some played good maybe 12 holes. But we didn’t put all 18 holes together.
“I’m very happy for them. We finished third last year to qualify and we finished third this year. But there’s about four teams up there, these three teams in this district and Halls, that have a chance to win that region. And we just need to put together a good, solid 18 holes, and we’ll be okay I think.”
Three Maryville boys, Talley, Riley Orr and Brady Orr, qualified as individuals. Talley shot a 73, followed by Brady Orr (78), Riley Orr (81), Lukas Rhoades (83) and Coen Lovin (89).
“I’m really happy that three (boys) qualified,” Driver said. “Of course we would rather qualify as a team than individuals, and it’s been close all year, us and William Blount. We’ve been back and forth, and one stroke was the difference today. I’m happy for the three that qualified.
“I wish we had our whole team there, but like I told them today, their individuals are going to have to play and get a chance to play in the state tournament if they play well enough on Monday.”
Neither Heritage’s boys or girls team qualified on Tuesday, but the Mountaineers had at least one boy and girl make it as individuals.
Jet Murrell qualified after shooting an 81, well ahead of Heritage’s other boys, Brody Carver (94), Austin Anderson (104), Corey Cooper (108) and Grant Robertson (142). Two of Heritage’s three girls, Smelcer (85) and Sarah Whitehead (90), qualified; Iylie Jones (100) also competed.
“(Murrell, Smelcer and Whitehead) have been the three most consistent golfers we’ve had all year,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood said. “Jet could have shot better than 81. He made a 7 on a par-3, just missed a couple putts, so he’s been playing well.
“Sarah and Hannah have just been consistent all year. Probably could have shot better than what they did, they missed some putts, but I was happy to see (them qualify).”
Though Heritage failed to place a team in the top three at the district tournament, Leatherwood is still optimistic about the Mountaineers’ future.
“You’ve got everybody back next year too,” Leatherwood said. “Played a couple high scores there with those kids. They haven’t been playing that long, some just started here in the last year or so. You’ve got a bunch of juniors and seniors next year. If they decide to work hard in the fall and summer, they have a chance to compete in the next couple years.
“And the girls, too. We lose Hannah, but Sarah’s back (next year), and I’ve got another younger girl that’s played well. She just couldn’t play in the district tournament. So there’s a chance in the next couple years to have some decent teams out there.”
