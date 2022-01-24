Third-quarter struggles ended William Blount’s hopes of handing Farragut its first district loss of the season.
The Governors (16-7, 4-2 District 4-4A) trailed by as few as eight points in the third quarter, but a late push by Farragut (15-5, 5-0 District 4-4A) put the game out of reach, and the Admirals coasted to an 88-69 win Monday night at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“We cut it there in the third and they got a couple of fastbreak layups, run-outs on us, made some 3s in that stretch,” William Blount head coach Kevin Windle said. “Right there in the third, they just went on a little run. That was the difference in the game.”
William Blount sophomore guard Caden Windle made a pair of free throws early in the third quarter to bring the Govs within striking range of Farragut at 44-36. Farragut’s Dillon Atwell hit a 3-pointer on the next possession which sparked an 11-0 run. By the end of the third quarter, the Admiral’s lead was up to 19 points.
Atwell finished with a game-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers. He led a Farragut barrage that made eight 3s. The Admirals’ Dallas Carbaugh and Ryan Neal also finished in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
William Blount’s offense was excellent in its own right. The Govs put up 67-plus points for the fifth straight game behind a balanced scoring effort. Matthew Clemmer (15 points), Riley Everett (15), Grady Robertson (12) and Caden Windle (12) all scored double-digit points.
Kevin Windle saw a few positives in an offensive performance that would usually be good enough to win a game, but he was more frustrated that William Blount’s defense spoiled the night.
“Four guys in double digits and pretty balanced like that, that’s pretty good offense,” Windle said. “And 69 points, you would think we have a chance to win those games. The problem is, if you look at the other side, we gave up 32 points to Dillon Atwell. He’s a 1,000-point scorer, a really good ballplayer, but most of that was by us not being a very good defensive team tonight. We can’t have that. That’s unacceptable.”
Even with a disheartening district loss, all is not lost for William Blount. The Govs sit at 4-2 in district play and are still in the mix for a deep postseason run. While this loss to Farragut stings in the moment, the Govs have a shot at revenge.
William Blount will attempt to get back on track when it hosts Hardin Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We think about these — win or loss — we think about them till 12 o’clock midnight,” Windle said. “And then we shower them off and get prepared for the next game. That’s our mindset win or loss. You don’t get too high on a win or too low on a loss.
“You get right back ready to work because it’s a tournament sport. Obviously, we’ll see these guys again in the regular season, but hopefully we’ll see them a third or fourth time in tournament play, and we’ll get another shot at them.”
Farragut Lady Admirals 74, William Blount Lady Governors 41: Sometimes basketball is simple: one team plays better than the other.
The William Blount girls basketball team found that out the hard way, as they fell to No. 7 Farragut on Monday at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
Farragut (16-5, 4-1 District 4-4A) was led by a trio of plays with collegiate offers, Keeliegh Rogers, Avery Strickland and Ashlyn Sheridan. The three combined for 51 of Farragut’s total points and each scored in double figures. Rogers — a Carson-Newman signee — had a game-high 22 points.
“We we’re playing the seventh-ranked team in the state that is really good,” William Blount head coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Three kids that are all going to play college basketball somewhere. Kids that have had a lot of success. Bad matchup for us.”
Farragut gave the Lady Govs (12-9, 1-5) trouble from the jump, outscoring them, 20-11, in the first quarter. William Blount opened the second quarter with some momentum on its side, but Rogers quickly doused the Lady Govs’ hopes.
Rogers totaled 15 points in the second quarter as she led the Lady Admirals to a 26-10 second. Rogers was a nuisance for the Lady Govs in the paint and from deep, as she drained a pair of 3s in the second quarter and three for the night.
William Blount struggled to key in on one player between Rogers, Strickland and Sheridan. The result was that none of them were properly guarded and Rogers scored more points in the second quarter than any Lady Gov totaled for the game.
“They do some things that other teams in our district can’t, that we have a hard time combatting,” Kallenberg said. “They have so many kids that they can put on the floor that you have to account for. It’s hard to help off one or two, cause those one or two that you’re helping off of can also knock down shots and can do some things. I think she (Rogers) benefits from having some really good pieces around her that make her job a little bit easier.”
Senior guard McKenna Myers led William Blount with 10 points. She was the only Lady Gov to finish in double figures, as their other four starters — Charlise Scarlett, Julia Combs, Faith Cooper and Chloe Russell — combined for 19 points.
Whereas the Lady Govs were left vulnerable by dividing their attention on Farragut’s trio of potent scorers, Farragut was able to focus in on Myers and Myers alone. She scored only 2 points in the second half.
“McKenna Myers doesn’t have those pieces around her,” Kallenberg said. “I think you saw tonight, too, that she gave them some problems, even with the things they were doing.”
Kallenberg expects Myers to lead the way as the Lady Govs wrap up what has been a brutal district schedule with a home contest against Maryville and road trips to Hardin Valley, Bearden and a rematch with Farragut to end their regular season.
“There’s three teams in our district that are ranked top-10 in the state,” Kallenberg said. “I think that those three teams have set themselves above the other three. The biggest thing with us is that we have to regroup and go on the road Friday night to Hardin Valley and try to pick up a win there.”
