This basketball season, in the midst of a pandemic, will always be a historic one. So the William Blount boys celebrated Senior Night on Friday in suitable fashion against Apostolic Christian Academy — by making history.
The Governors hit a program-high 21 3-pointers en route to a 111-47 victory over the Eagles.
William Blount senior Caleb Linginfelter broke the school record in assists with 23 to go along with 15 rebounds. His priority seemed to be getting his teammates the ball, as evidenced by the fact he didn’t score a single point.
William Blount’s 111 points also matched a school record set in 2018, when the Govs (14-13) defeated Sequoyah, 111-78. Five William Blount seniors scored in double figures Friday to help the Govs hit that mark for a second time.
“Everybody had a good game, but the player of the game is Caleb Linginfelter,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “He went into the game saying, ‘I’m going to try to get a double-double with no points.’”
That’s exactly what Linginfelter did. The previous single-game school record in assists was 17, set by Andy Chaney in 2003.
When asked if he could have scripted a better Senior Night, Linginfelter didn’t hesitate.
“Not at all, no,” Linginfelter said. “It was perfect.”
Apostolic Christian jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Govs found their groove. William Blount entered the second quarter ahead 30-15 before stretching that lead to 64-29 at halftime thanks in large part to 34 combined first-half points by seniors Jake England and Marshall Cooper.
Cooper finished with a game-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, while England contributed 23 points with five 3’s.
At halftime, Linginfelter already had 10 assists, so Windle informed him the school record was attainable.
“Everyone heard him and started giving me the ball,” Linginfelter said. “All the other players were getting a board and then looking straight for me.”
William Blount kept its foot on the gas and wound up capping its scoring with 16 unanswered points. Linginfelter assisted on the Govs’ last five baskets.
Joining England and Cooper in double figures were seniors Caden Williamson (16 points), Trey Clemmer (16 points) and Evan Mayden (12 points).
“Senior Night is always bitter sweet,” Windle said. “You just know the season is starting to wind down, and we’re ready to make a final push in the tournament. ...
“This is a team where, if we shoot well, we can beat a lot of people. I feel like we can beat anybody. When you see a few shots go in, the rim starts to get bigger for everybody.”
William Blount (8-14) limited Apostolic Christian to one first-half point to enter halftime ahead by 39. The Lady Govs never looked back from there.
As the team’s lone senior, Mattie Kelly celebrated Senior Night with a game-high 20 points.
“She’s just a great kid and a great teammate — she cares about everyone on the team,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg. “You know she’s going to play hard every night.
“I’m sure this isn’t what she envisioned going into her senior year, but not one time has she complained. She just shows up and goes to work, so you’ve got to respect a kid for that.”
It was certainly a decisive win for the Lady Govs to cap regular-season play. Still, Kallenberg said they will need to perform better to find success in next week’s district tournament.
William Blount will host Lenoir City on Monday.
“It’s a feel-good win for Mattie and I’m happy for her,” Kallenberg said. “But, as far as what we have to do Monday night, we’re not where we need to be. … (We did not do) the things we’re going to need to do if we want to advance.”
