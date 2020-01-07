The William Blount boys basketball team rolled to a 68-40 win over visiting Apostolic Christian on Tuesday night.
Trey Clemmer had a big game by leading the Governors in four statistical categories. Clemmer had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tanner Prats had three assists, and Caleb Lingenfelter had two steals.
