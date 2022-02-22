It’s not often teams score nearly 100 points without lighting it up from deep, but William Blount did just that Tuesday.
Though Cole Gibson hit four 3-pointers, he was the only Governor to make a 3 against Hardin Valley in the District 4-4A consolation game. His teammates scored inside and from mid-range, and it all mixed together for an explosive offensive performance.
Matthew Clemmer led the team with 39 points, all on two-point makes or free throws, as William Blount came back from a halftime deficit to down Hardin Valley, 93-83, at Heritage High School.
“We feel like we can go inside-outside a lot, and we try to do that a lot,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “Today, the inside game was working and scoring for us. Obviously we’re going to focus in on that more, especially with us having the advantage against Hardin Valley on that. Their starting post player was out, so we tried to exploit it, go in the interior.
“What that does is that opens up outside shots, the inside-outside kick. We just didn’t need that tonight. We were fortunate enough to be able to score.”
The Govs (20-11) started off hot, scoring on their first two possessions, but the Hawks (16-12) brought the same quick energy. William Blount’s Caden Windle and Grady Robertson and Hardin Valley’s Ben Brophy and Nick Liakonis all scored late to conclude a back-and-forth first quarter with the score tied at 19.
Luke Click scored an and-one but missed the ensuing free throw to cut Hardin Valley’s second-quarter lead to 32-29 with less than four minutes left before halftime. Clemmer kept contributing, too, nailing two free throws to make it a 37-34 game with a minute, 20 seconds remaining in the period.
The Hawks went into the locker room with a 40-36 advantage, but the Govs took over once both teams stepped back onto the court.
Not long after Caden Windle tied the score at 53 with his own and-one, a Clemmer layup gave the Govs a 57-55 lead, and William Blount’s run kept going from there. The Govs outscored the Hawks 25-3 in the third quarter to head into the fourth ahead, 71-63.
William Blount only continued to build its lead, going up double digits and maintaining control the rest of the way.
Caden Windle (20 points) and Gibson (18) joined Clemmer in double figures. Clemmer and Caden Windle were named to the All-Tournament team.
“(Clemmer) is a really good player,” Windle said. “He’s a great athlete too. Starting quarterback for the football team. He’s one of the best players in East Tennessee basketball-wise. He can score. He’s 6-foot-5 but can do it all. Really good player. We like Matthew Clemmer a lot.”
The win should give William Blount added confidence as it moves into the Region 2-4A tournament, but Windle still isn’t satisfied.
“Pleased with offense, but not very pleased with defense,” Windle said. “Eighty-three points is way too many to give up, especially in a district tournament game. By this time of the season, you would think defensively we’d be a little bit more sound. We just had some breakdowns, but most of that is credited to how good Hardin Valley is. They’re very well coached.
“Fortunately we were able to score with them on the interior especially.”
