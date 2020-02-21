William Blount has leaned on its defense in its run through the District 4-AAA Tournament, but it wavered in the fourth quarter en route to a 64-45 semifinal loss against Bearden on Friday.
The Governors (19-13) held opponents to less than 50 points in five straight games before surrendering 24 in the final period versus the Bulldogs (22-7).
Senior Cameron George was William Blount's lone scorer in double figures with 13 points.
William Blount will face Farragut (16-16) in the third-place game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to determine seeding for the Region 2-AAA Tournament, which begins Feb. 29.
