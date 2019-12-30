The William Blount boys basketball team ended its stay in Florida on Monday with a loss to a team from Alabama.
The Governors fell to Montgomery Catholic 73-55 and finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.
They return to action on Jan. 7 with a home game against Apostolic Christian.
