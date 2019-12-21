The William Blount boys basketball team lost to Gibbs 55-45 in the championship game of the Anderson County Holiday Tournament on Saturday night.
The Governors won a first-round game on Thursday and a semifinal game on Friday to advance to the final.
They will be back in action on Dec. 27 when they travel to Destin, Fla., to compete in the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout. They'll face Alabama high school Helena at 10:30 a.m.
