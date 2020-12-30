William Blount coach Kevin Windle offers a reminder to his team about the intensity he wants on the defensive end with just about every sentence.
Amid an abbreviated shooting slump that helped lead to a three-game losing streak, the Governors began focusing on what they could control, hoping that more stops would lead to easier offensive looks.
The new defense-centric mentality helped William Blount stave off a late Hampton rally on Tuesday and it paid off again in a 62-52 victory over Jefferson County to conclude its slate in the Maryville Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
“We’ve made the commitment to playing as hard as we can on defense and let that create our offense,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “... We have focused on working on our energy level and the urgency on defense to get that stop, and then let’s run down the floor and see if we can get a bucket that way.”
The Governors (6-7) held Hampton and Jefferson County to under 60 points after allowing an average of 67.3 points during their three-game slide. They have also scored more than 60 points in back-to-back games for the first time since scoring 72 against Seymour on Nov. 28 and 67 versus South-Doyle on Nov. 30.
An 8-0 Jefferson County run to start the fourth quarter was the only major defensive blip William Blount encountered, but it responded by limiting the Patriots to six points over the final six minutes, 24 seconds.
The Governors rattled off eight unanswered points in a one-minute, 30-second span during that stretch — a product of defensive pressure and grabbing contested rebounds while in the bonus — to build a comfortable 57-43 lead with 3:22 remaining.
Senior forward Trey Clemmer, senior guard Caleb Linginfelter, senior guard Marshall Cooper, junior guard Cole Gibson and junior wing Jake England — the lineup the Governors elect to close out games — protected the advantage with ease from there.
“That’s what it takes to be a good team — to handle other team’s runs and make one of your own,” Windle told The Daily Times. “Teams aren’t just going to quit on you, especially teams with leadership, good coaching and some fight in them like Jeff Co.
“I was proud of our guys for how they bounced back, got a few stops and were able to get some scores.”
England tallied a game-high 12 points for William Blount while Copper added 11. All but two Governors scored and seven of those 10 scored four or more points.
Kawika Makua (15 points) was the only player to score in double figures for Jefferson County, and only three Patriots made more than two field goals.
William Blount’s newfound approach comes at a perfect time with its return to District 4-AAA play slated for Tuesday against Farragut.
“Coming into this, we hadn’t been gelling,” Windle said. “It was good to get back on a winning streak and get some confidence because we didn’t have that before.
“We just didn’t shoot well when we were losing, and we allowed our offense to affect our defense. We’re not doing that now. We just had to get back to the basics.”
