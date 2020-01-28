William Blount coach Kevin Windle said his team wasn’t rattled when its 15-point lead over Farragut slipped into a tie game in the second half of Tuesday’s District 4-AAA matchup.
“They were mad at themselves — not at each other,” Windle said. “They said, ‘OK, we’re going to get this.’”
That’s exactly what William Blount did. The Governors (14-10, 4-6) stayed composed as they pulled away for a 72-62 victory at home.
The win rectifies William Blount’s 73-47 loss to Farragut (11-13, 4-6) on Dec. 16. For that reason, Windle said the Govs had this rematch circled on the calendar.
“We had to redeem ourselves on that one because we just laid an egg the last time we played them,” Windle said. “We’ve had some tough losses throughout the season, but we have not given up. We have always learned from our losses.”
That resiliency was on display against Farragut. William Blount jumped out to a strong start before adversity hit.
The Govs entered halftime ahead 38-31 before cushioning that lead to 46-31 early in the third quarter.
It was at that point Farragut got hot from behind the arc. After going 1-for-10 in 3-pointers in the first half, the Admirals went 8-for-11 in the second.
They hit three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 47-41 entering the fourth quarter and continued cruising. Farragut made another trio of 3’s before tying the score 53-53 on a three-point play with five minutes left.
Windle said he didn’t have to say much in the timeout to motivate his team.
“We got too comfortable — way too comfortable,” William Blount’s Tanner Prats said. “(Windle) just told us to finish, and we said, ‘Yes sir.’”
The Admirals were trapping to get back into the game, and William Blount made them pay. The Govs capitalized on their pressure by finding open teammates driving toward the basket, producing easy layups that allowed them to pull the game out of reach.
Marshall Cooper kicked off an 11-1 run with a bucket for William Blount, and he capped it with a 3-pointer that put the Govs ahead 64-54 with two minutes left.
Prats led the Govs with 18 points while Cameron George and Trey Clemmer each contributed 15.
“We’re a lot different team now than we were,” Windle said. “We’ve grown up, we’ve matured, and I’m proud of where we’re going. … I think the best is yet to come from us.”
William Blount returns to action Friday at Lenoir City — a team the Govs downed 73-63 in December.
Prats said William Blount has a shot at winning the rest of its regular-season games.
“We’re more focused — everything has been clicking,” Prats said. “When adversity hits, we’re good.”
William Blount coach Todd Wright said slow starts seem to be becoming the norm for his squad.
“We’ve just had some lackluster first halves,” Wright said. “We have to almost be perfect to be able to compete with (Farragut). We obviously can’t dig ourselves in a hole in the first half and expect to come back.”
William Blount (14-10, 3-7) entered halftime trailing Farragut (17-6, 8-2) by 14 before making it a one-possession game in the third quarter. The Lady Govs came up short en route to their fourth straight loss.
William Blount dropped its game against Maryville in similar fashion last week. The Lady Govs trailed the Lady Rebels 44-22 halftime before outscoring Maryville 12-6 in the third quarter.
It was too little, too late.
“We’ve got to understand these teams are excellent basketball teams and that we’re close to be able to compete them,” Wright said. “At some point, we’ve got to get tired of being close. At some point, we’ve got to get over that hump.”
William Blount struggled in the first half, allowing Farragut to build a 29-15 lead. The Lady Govs found their footing in the third quarter, during which they outscored the Admirals 15-6.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jenna Kallenberg and McKenna Myers sparked a 9-point run, and a Myers free throw late in the third quarter cut the deficit to 33-30.
Farragut responded with six unanswered points that carried over into the fourth quarter. William Blount never got closer than seven points again as the Admirals notched their fourth straight win and a regular-season sweep over the Lady Govs.
Sara Kagley led William Blount with 13 points while Jenna Kallenberg contributed 10.
“I was really proud of our fight tonight in the way we came back,” Wright said. “Hopefully, we can start to get some confidence back and get a little momentum heading into the tournament.”
