The William Blount boys picked up another victory on Thursday, carding a 157 to finish ahead of Alcoa (158) and Maryville (177) at Green Meadow Golf Course.
Nick Etherton led the boys with a score of 35. His teammate Tyler Graves carded a 37 to finish second. Maryville's Parker Miller shot a 40 to lead the girls.
