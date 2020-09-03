The William Blount boys golf team continued the momentum gained from its Blount County Prep Golf Tournament victory Tuesday with a win over Bearden and Heritage on Thursday at Lambert Acres.
William Blount senior Nick Etherton shot an even par 36, bested only by Bearden's Jaden Morrell, who shot 35. Isaiah Jones shot a 40 and Zach Stout ad Eric Bryant each posted a 42 to round out the Governors' 160.
Bearden finished at 162 and Heritage tallied a 165.
Heritage's Reid Woods and Jett Morrell each carded a 38 while Andrew Hoffman and Aidan Fagan shot 41 and 48, respectively.
The Lady Mountaineers (84) finished a stroke better than the Lady Governors (85) for second place behind Bearden (77). Heritage's Sarah Whitehead and William Blount's Julia Kessler each tied for the second-lowest round on the girls side with a 40.
