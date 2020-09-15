The William Blount boys golf team will enter today's District 4-AAA Tournament on a strong note.
Nick Etherton shot a 36, while Ryley Forester carded a 40 to help William Blount finish with a 161 score at Green Meadow Golf Course on Tuesday. Maryville's boys team shot 167, 11 strokes ahead of Bearden. Maryville's Nick Talley shot a 38.
Parker Miller shot a 42 and Madison Atchley carded a 45 to help the Lady Rebels defeat both William Blount (97) and Bearden (93). William Blount's Julia Kessler shot a 48 and Anna Lewis finished with a score of 49.
Both William Blount and Maryville will compete for a district title today at Egwani Farms Golf Course.
