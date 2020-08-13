Nick Etherton shot a 1-under 35 to lead the William Blount boys golf team to a 10-stroke victory over Bearden while Parker Miller carded a 38 to give the Maryville girls a 12-stroke win over the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at Green Meadow Country Club.
Isaiah Jones, Tyler Groves and Zach Stout shot 41, 42 and 43, respectively, to round out a 159 for the Governors. Madison Atchley recorded a 41 as the Lady Rebels finished at 78.
Lukas Rhodes logged a team-best 40 for the Maryville boys in a third-place finish. Julia Kessler paced the William Blount girls with a 46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.