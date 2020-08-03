The William Blount boys golf team beat Maryville and Lenoir City while the Maryville girls cruised to a win Monday at Avalon Golf Club.
The Governors posted a team score of 163, led by a 1-under 35 from junior Nick Etherton, to edge Maryville by five strokes. Isaiah Jones (40), Tyler Graves (42) and Riley Forester (46) supported the low round of Etherton to propel William Blount to the win.
Senior Brady Orr shot a team-best 39 for the Rebels while Haysen Haynes, Coen Lovin and Riley Orr recorded scores of 41, 42 and 46, respectively.
Madison Atchley carded the lowest round on the girls side with a 37 while her teammate, Parker Miller, recorded the second-lowest score at 41 to give the Lady Rebels a 78.
Julia Kessler and Amanda Lewis shot 48 and 54, respectively, to land William Blount 24 strokes back of Maryville.
The Lenoir City boys posted team score of 173 while the girls logged a 132.
