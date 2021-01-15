William Blount and Heritage both pride themselves on defense, but it has become a necessity as both programs search for consistent offensive production.
A predictably low-scoring affair, provided more than enough excitement as the Governors staved off a Mountaineer rally in the final minutes to notch a 48-43 victory at Heritage High School in the latest chapter of the county rivalry.
“I thought we had a good game plan and the kids executed it well and played extremely hard,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We played very solid, well-rounded team defense. I think our teamwork, our conditioning and our depth were factors, and I’m very proud of our guys.”
William Blount (8-10, 3-4 District 4-AAA) held a 41-33 lead with three minutes, 38 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Matthew Clemmer, but Heritage senior guard Parker Rothery, who scored a game-high 16 points, responded with a bucket 22 seconds later to kickstart the attempted comeback.
Nearly two minutes ticked off the clock during William Blount’s ensuing possession before it turned it over on an inbounds pass following a Heritage foul, and Nate Marsh, who tallied 13 points, capitalized with a 3 on the other end to make it a one-possession game.
“They made a couple tough shots that you’ll let them take, but good players make those shots and they’ve got a couple of really good players,” Windle said. “You combine that with us missing a couple free throws, and it looks bad, but in the grand scheme of things, I knew the more free throws we shot the better off we’d be.”
Marsh hit a mid-range jumper six seconds later to trim the Governor advantage to 42-40 after William Blount senior guard Marshall Cooper split a pair of free throws.
Another missed free throw, this one from junior guard Cole Gibson, gave Heritage an opportunity to tie, but Rothery drove baseline and delivered a behind-the-back pass to senior forward Ethan Golder for a layup.
The Mountaineers (6-11, 1-6) had two other chances to knot it up but could not take advantage. Rothery drew a foul on a layup that almost resulted in an and-one, hitting the last bit of iron as it dropped from a high carom off the backboard, and Heritage came up empty on its final possession.
“It’s definitely bittersweet fighting back like that only to come up short,” Rothery said. “We had three possessions to either tie or take the lead, and that would have been huge, but it was encouraging to fight all the way back.
“We haven’t quit one time this year, but we need to execute what we run and stick with it.”
Heritage shot 35% from the floor, continuing a season-long offensive struggle that has seen them score more than 50 points five times.
William Blount understands what it is like, having ebbed and flowed through stretches of hot and cold shooting. It is currently enduring the latter, scoring 53 or fewer points in four of its last five games.
“Our guard play has to get a little bit better because we have to shoot a higher percentage — everybody has to shoot a higher percentage,” Rothery said. “We’ve held to teams to 50, and that’s good, but we have to step up and hit more shots.”
“Who knows, maybe not having a summer has something to do with it and people being in and out of practice because of contact tracing,” Windle added. “You can list all kind of reasons, but what my job is as a coach is to get it fixed by February.”
Heritage girls 70, William Blount 31: The Lady Mountaineers’ full-court press led to some transition layups, and all of a sudden an offense that was struggling some from the floor could not miss.
Heritage turned an 11-point halftime lead into a 48-26 advantage after three quarters to cruise to a victory over its county rival.
“We like to pick the tempo up and press a little bit to try and score off our defense,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “We were struggling from the field, so we did that and got some easy buckets.
“We saw some shots go through and got to where it snowballed a little bit.”
The Lady Governors (5-9, 3-4) are all too familiar with the feeling. In recent weeks, they have competed with Bearden, Farragut — and now Heritage — in the first half, only to have things unravel after the intermission.
William Blount lost those three games by a combined 91 points.
“I don’t know what happens,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Obviously, I need to do a better job of getting that to carry over. Depth may be some of it because we’re pretty much playing six kids, but I’m kind of befuddled by it honestly.”
Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored a game-high 18 points while senior guard Lexi Patty tallied 15. All eight players that saw time for the Lady Mountaineers (14-5, 5-2) scored at least four points.
Senior Mattie Kelly led William Blount with eight points.
“We’re still trying to find our way, and it’s almost like we have to be perfect on the offensive end because we don’t create a lot of turnovers to give us some easy looks,” Kallenberg said. “... I told them at halftime that if we had played this game a month ago, we wouldn’t be within 11 points of them (at halftime).
“You’ve seen some growth from us in the last couple weeks, but I still think the gap is so big between us and those top four teams in the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.