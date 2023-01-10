KNOXVILLE — After trailing most of the second half, William Blount mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback and came away with a 70-65 victory Tuesday evening, breaking a 40-game losing streak to Bearden in the process.
William Blount (18-2, 3-0 District 4-4A) scored 15 of its 21 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line, overcoming a 53-49 lead Bearden (11-7, 0-3) took into the final period.
According to William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp, the win is the first for the Governors over Bearden since November 2004. The Governors last bested the Bulldogs in the Dog House in 2001.
William Blount cut a four-point deficit entering the final period to a 53-53 tie behind free throws, earned by game-high scorer Caden Windle (28 points) and Grady Robertson (10 points).
After both teams suffered turnovers, Riley Everett (11 points) put the Governors ahead for good at 56-54 on an old-fashioned three-point play with just over five minutes to go.
Bearden bedeviled the Governors all night with strong drives inside by Jake Poole (17 points), but Poole committed two of three straight turnovers on consecutive Dog possessions.
William Blount countered with five points from free throws on the possessions pilfered from Bearden to pull ahead. Robertson found Windle on a nice assist for the final Governor field goal, then WB held on despite hitting only four of its final eight free throw tosses to take the win.
“Two teams going back and forth, it was a great game to watch,” William Blount Kevin Windle said. “It’s a good team win for us, and I'm very proud of our guys.”
Windle said that the Governors didn’t change any defensive duties prior to Poole’s costly turnovers.
“Poole is a great player,” Windle said. “We didn’t change anything we did, I think the guy guarding him just manned up a little bit more and said ‘This is my stop and I’m going to get it.’”
Bearden started off strong, with three different players hitting 3-point baskets in early minutes, but a 9-2 run gave William Blount a 21-16 lead after one quarter.
The Bulldogs used a 14-3 run to close the second quarter for a 32-29 halftime lead. Poole scored on a strong drive inside followed by a trey to close the period, while William Blount missed on two long-range shots after Brayden Mayfield followed a strong Everett rebound with a William Blount trey.
Windle scored 12 of his 28 points in the third quarter, but Poole pumped in nine and King Hubbard seven points to keep Bearden ahead. Windle’s second trey of the period ended scoring, but the Govs still trailed 53-49 entering the final eight minutes.
The Governors totalled 23 points from the charity stripe on 34 attempts. The final quarter free throw shooting fell off, but WB hit enough, 14-of-23, to quell the Bearden comeback attempt. Bearden ended with 17 turnovers versus just eight by the Governors.
“It was a superb team effort,” Windle said, “All of our guys that played played really well and contributed. I’m very proud of all of them.”
William Blount hosts Hardin Valley in another District 4-4A match on Friday, Jan. 13.
Bearden 64, William Blount girls 27: William Blount went long stretches without scoring while undefeated Bearden continued playing several starters well into the fourth quarter.
The result, a 64-27 win by Bearden (19-0, 3-0 District 4-4A), was of little surprise.
William Blount (9-9, 0-3) started off strong in both the first and third quarters, but fell apart against the taller and more experienced Lady Bulldogs, scoring only two points in the second quarter and four points in the final period while Bearden continued to pour it on.
William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg had trouble coming up with positives.
“There were mismatches for us with them all over the floor,” Kallenberg told The Daily Times. “I”m not taking anything away from (Bearden), they are a top two or three team in the state and it’s well warranted, but I just feel like we were playing timid or scared.”
The Lady Governors are extremely young, with only two upperclass players.
“Especially this year, we’re playing with house money,” Kallenberg said. “We’ve got to learn how to compete, regardless of what the scoreboard is. A lot of times tonight, we weren’t where we were supposed to be both offensively and defensively, and that’s stuff we worked on ,and I’ve got to figure out how to get them past that mental block.”
The Lady Governors started out well enough offensively, scoring 10 in the first quarter but allowing a quick 20 from Bearden, with six each coming from 6-foot-3 Avery Treadwell, who led all scorers with 14 points, and speedy point guard Natalya Hodge (13 points).
William Blount managed only one field goal in the second period while Bearden kept up a similar offensive pace to take a 41-12 halftime lead.
The Lady Governors showed more fight in the third quarter. Chloe Russell, who led William Blount with seven points, hit one trey, as did Charlise Scarlett to put up 11 points as William Blount outscored Bearden by an 11-10 count.
Leading 51-23, Bearden continued to rely on Treadwell to shut down the inside game of William Blount and got buckets from five different players while limiting the visitors to just two field goals to take the final 64-27 win.
“I just didn’t see us doing a lot of things that we work on daily in practice,” Kallenberg said. “A lot of times, offense dictates defense and we were struggling early (on offense) and that carried over to the other side of the floor.”
William Blount hosts Hardin Valley in another District 4-4A matchup on Friday.
