William Blount senior guard Marshall Cooper corralled a Heritage turnover and raced for a layup, bouncing up and down as Heritage retreated to its bench following a timeout and his teammates raced to swarm him along the baseline.
The Governors’ defense provided plenty of opportunities to celebrate in the second half, turning a four-point halftime advantage into a 58-41 rout of the Mountaineers on Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Memorial Gymnasium.
“We fed off our defense a lot,” Cooper told The Daily Times. “It was a close game at that point, and then all of a sudden the tide started turning. We started getting steal after steal and bucket after bucket, and they were just too tired to keep up with us.”
Cooper’s excitement-inducing sequence was part of an 11-2 run over a four-minute, 32-second span in the third quarter in which he scored six points to help William Blount (12-13, 6-7 District 4-AAA) take a 47-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Governors’ focal point has always centered around defense, but that has become more important as they have endured more struggles than successes this season in their half-court offense. Defensive intensity was once again the emphasis at halftime after surrendering 30 first-half points to a Heritage team that has scored more than 60 points three times this season, and the response was resounding.
William Blount limited Heritage (6-15, 1-10) to five points in the third and six in the fourth.
“We took some bad shots, and it led to their good shots on the other end,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood said. “There is only so much you can do defensively. I thought we played hard, but offense has plagued us all year. Sometimes we get into a funk, and we try to hurry up and score when we don’t need to.
“They want to win so bad, and sometimes that blinds you and it gets away from you.”
A victory over their county rival was the perfect response to a 33-point loss to No. 2 Bearden on Tuesday, but the Governors will not celebrate for long.
William Blount has an opportunity to become the No. 4-seed in the District 4-AAA tournament with a victory over Knox West on Tuesday and an additional loss from the Rebels, who will play five games next week after being plagued with multiple COVID-19 stoppages this season.
“We always say that you can enjoy it until midnight, and after that it’s a new day and we’re on to our next opponent,” Windle said. “It’s kind of like Cinderella leaving the ball; it’s back to work again.”
Heritage girls 66, William Blount 24: Heritage senior guard Lexi Patty sank a baseline floater for the final points of the first quarter and returned to the bench to hear a congratulations from Heritage coach Rick Howard and a brief swarming from her teammates.
The shot marked the 1,000th career point for Patty — the highlight of a lopsided victory over the Mountaineers’ county rival.
“It feels amazing,” Patty said. “At the beginning of the season, I was talking to my mom about it, and I didn’t even think I was as close as I was because you don’t really pay attention to it until you get to your senior year.
“I was kind of nervous coming into tonight. I was like, ‘Please don’t play a terrible game, Lexi. Don’t focus on hitting that mark, just focus on doing what you do.’”
Patty was the exact opposite of terrible. The Tusculum signee outscored William Blount (7-13, 5-8 District 4-AAA) in the first half, tallying 16 of her game-high 20 points to help being a 36-14 advantage going into the intermission.
“It has been fun to watch her keep getting better over the years,” Howard said. “I think she’s one of the best guards in the district. To me, being a great teammate is more important than scoring 1,000 points, and she has been such a great leader this year — her and Katlin Burger both.
“To have 1,000-point scorers on your team, that makes you feel like you’ve done something to help these kids, and they have helped out program tremendously over the past four years.”
Patty was joined in double figures by sophomore point guard Bekah Gardner (12 points) and Burger (11).
Junior forward Rhiannon Spires led William Blount with seven points.
Heritage (18-6, 9-3) will attempt to build some more momentum against Knoxville Halls at 6 p.m. Monday before taking on No. 2 Bearden with the hopes of putting itself in position for a double bye in the district tournament and an automatic berth to the Region 2-AAA tournament.
“We played terrible the first time against them the first time — none of us were ready — and me and Katlin took a lot of ownership of that,” Patty said. “We’re looking forward to it because we know that we have grown since that game as a team, and individually we’ve all gotten better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.