FARRAGUT — A Bryson Stewart technical foul with one minute, 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave Hardin Valley a potential lifeline.
Hakim Rashid hit both of the ensuing free throws and No. 3-seed Hardin Valley retained possession with an opportunity to trim No. 1 William Blount’s lead down to seven.
Some teams would have allowed the Hawks to continue building momentum and make it a game, but not the Governors.
William Blount answered with a stop and then rattled off seven unanswered points by the end of the period, allowing it to pull away for a 63-49 victory Tuesday at Farragut High School to win the District 4-4A championship.
“This team is literally the closest team I’ve ever been a part of,” William Blount junior guard Caden Windle told The Daily Times. “Everybody on this team loves each other, and we knew when he got that tech that we couldn’t get down. We had to keep going up and try to make our own run after that.”
William Blount’s third-quarter response sealed the program’s first district title since 2002-03, but it was its defense that gave it an early lead that it never relinquished.
The Governors (28-4) limited the Hawks (23-9) to a single field goal in the opening 5:33, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the process. Hardin Valley answered with five points in a 47-second span, but William Blount quickly buckled down and tallied five unanswered points to close out the first quarter.
Scoring droughts became the norm for Hardin Valley until the final buzzer.
William Blount held Hardin Valley to two points over the final 2:53 of the first half and limited it to one field goal during the final 4:14 of the third. The Hawks hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth but did not net another field goal until the 3:53 mark of the period.
The Govs limited both their district-tournament foes to less than 50 points after not hold a single opponent under that threshold in their final 11 regular season games.
“I think the past two games, the energy we’ve been bringing, the aggressiveness we’ve had and being dominant, that’s helped so much” Windle said.
“At times we’ve looked really good defensively,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle added. “There are a few things that we need to clean up that coaches see, but at times, we are really, really good. We need to continue finishing possessions with rebounds because if we can do that — defend and rebound — and run, we can go have fun.”
Caden Windle finished with a game-high 24 points en route to being named the District 4-4A Tournament Most Valuable Player. Junior forward Grady Robertson also finished in double figures with 13 points and was an All-Tournament selection along with senior point guard Reece Pride, who scored 9 points.
William Blount has a checklist of things it wants to accomplish this postseason, and winning the district championship is the first to get crossed off. The next goal is the Region 2-4A title, and it will continue its step-by-step approach to get it, starting with a quarterfinal matchup with Knoxville West at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
The Govs will continue to lean on their stifling defensive intensity and an unselfishness on offense that makes them near impossible to guard, but their ability to play their best when times get tough may ultimately be what earns them the two last pieces of hardware in their sights.
“It’s a testament to their character,” Kevin Windle said. “They don’t shy away from adversity because adversity can become an asset if choose to use it as such. They believe that. They’re high-character guys who are resilient, and they compete. The bigger the moment, the better they play.
“When you get to the postseason, there is going to be adversity in games and there are going to be things that don’t go your way, so having that trait of being able to overcome, that’s the difference.”
