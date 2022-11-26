William Blount started hot with a 12-0 lead before Lenoir City made its first shot attempt.
With the early lead and a bevy of sweet assists for easy layups, the Governors kept the pesky Panthers at bay and extended the lead in the final minutes to pull away for an 87-67 win Saturday night.
William Blount (6-0) claimed the top spot at the Foothills Camp and Retreat Center Classic played on their home floor after topping Webb School, 74-65, in earlier tournament action.
Behind strong outside shooting including nine 3-pointers, Lenoir City (4-3) stayed in contention but after the opening quarter pulled no closer than 10 points, late in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers cut the lead to 73-63 behind the fourth trey from Kobe Franklin (24 points) but William Blount answered with a 5-point possession to keep the lead secure. Gray Robertson was fouled on his baseline drive, a technical foul was assessed and Robertson canned three free throws to keep any comeback thoughts suppressed.
Robertson picked up the first assist after the opening tipoff, tossing to Caden Windle for a layup just seconds into action. Windle returned the favor after the first of five straight Panther turnovers for a Robertson layup, then a Robertson steal led to a crowd-pleasing dunk by the 6-foot-4 junior. Robertson next threaded a pass into Reese Pride for another layup and Braden Mayfield converted his own steal into another easy bucket for the 12-0 run.
“That start was great, and our defense created that,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “I was glad to see Grady Robertson getting off early like that and having a good game.”
Caden Windle led all scorers with 30 points which included two treys. Fellow junior Robertson tallied 26 with one 3-pointer and the other outside bomb was from point guard Reese Pride who finished with 10 points and 6 assists.
Luke Click rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points, all coming in the first half.
“If you give up a good shot for someone that has a great shot, that makes the game easy,” Kevin Windle said. “Everybody shoots a high percentage and things get easy. When we share the basketball, we’re a pretty fun team to watch.”
After the 12-0 start, Franklin hit for an and-one after the first Governor turnover and the Panthers cut the lead to 23-14 entering the second quarter. William Blount surged back for a 48-28 halftime lead.
Momentum see-sawed, with Lenoir City hitting three from beyond the arc to cut the lead down to 65-53 entering the final period but the Governors remained calm, Robertson heated up again with 15 fourth-quarter points to help stretch out the final 20-point margin.
“We’d go on a run, then they’d cut it back, we’d make another run and they’d cut it back again,” Kevin Windle said. “We never could put them away, and good scrappy teams like (Lenoir City), that’s what they do.”
Jonathan Waldroup joined Franklin in double-digit scoring for Lenoir City, finishing with 18 points including two 3-pointers.
William Blount visits South-Doyle for a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Lady Governors tipping off at 6 p.m. and the Govs following.
Knoxville Halls girls 61, William Blount 46: A William Blount roster already loaded with sophomores and freshmen had four players, including its most experienced veteran, out with illness, faced an undefeated team with seven upperclassmen and the results were as expected.
Halls (5-0) spotted William Blount (3-2) an early 4-0 lead with a bucket and two free throws from sophomore Savannah Darnell, but the Lady Devils scored the next eight points to take the lead and were never threatened again.
“It’s a frustrating day,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Obviously, I’ve got to do a better job on my end to get these kids ready to go and understand how we’ve got to compete and how to do that at a consistent level.”
Halls won from outside and inside, hitting 10 3-point shots but also driving inside for layups or free throws. The Lady Devils finished with 15 points earned from the stripe on 23 opportunities.
Game-high scorer Megan Biliter hit three treys, all in the second quarter, and hit free throws for four of her 19 points. Ella Tharpe finished with 15 for the Lady Devils with three field goals and eight conversions in ten free-throw attempts. Sophie Tharpe hit for 10 points to help lead Halls scoring.
“We knew they were going to try to attack the basket,” Kallenberg said. “We spend an inordinate amount of time on it every day in practice, sitting in gaps and keeping people in front of us, and communicating. It’s just not translating over into the game and we’ve got to continue to work on it.”
Turnovers also plagued the Lady Governors. Four successive possessions ended without shots attempted after the early William Blount lead in the first quarter, which finished 13-9 in favor of Halls.
Training 34-19 to start the second half, WB turned it over on six of seven opportunities after missing a shot on the opening possession. Halls recorded four giveaways in that same stretch but finished the third quarter on a 7-3 run to take a 46-27 lead to the final frame.
“My assistant made the comment that we were turning them over but ending up with empty possessions because we’d turn right around and give it back to them,” Kallenberg said. “Having young kids, they don’t value the basketball and it’s something we've got to continue to work on.”
Sophomore Darnell led the Lady Governors with 19 points, including a 7-for-8 mark from the free-throw line. Eleven of those 19 points came in the fourth quarter with Halls holding a commanding lead and emptying its more extensive bench.
Freshman Taylor Rule finished with 16 points, and sophomore Charlise Scarlett added nine points with three 3-point shots for the Lady Governors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.