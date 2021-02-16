It seemed as though the William Blount boys basketball team was in a pretty comfortable spot after pulling ahead of Heritage by eight points with just a minute left in Tuesday night’s first-round game of the District 4-AAA tournament.
Parker Rothery didn’t allow the Governors to feel at ease for long, though. From almost half court, the Heritage senior pulled up and drained a 3-pointer before Tyler Napier made it a two-point game with a three-point play with 48 seconds remaining.
“You get up by double-digits, and everyone is thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got it,’” William Blount senior Trey Clemmer said. “You let it go for a second, and they sneak right back in it.”
Heritage had the chance to win when Rothery had possession as the final 30 seconds ticked off the clock. But William Blount staved off a Mountaineers comeback with stifling defense, forcing Rothery to miss his shot for the 58-56 victory.
William Blount (15-13) will play next at Knoxville West (10-7, 8-6) on Thursday in the district quarterfinals with a berth in the Region 2-AAA tournament on the line. The Govs and the Rebels split during the regular season, with William Blount winning their latest matchup, 68-59, on Feb. 9.
Rothery and Nate Marsh led Heritage (6-19) with 15 points apiece while Clemmer posted a game-high 17 points for William Blount.
It wasn’t just Heritage’s resiliency that produced a nail-biter of an ending between the cross-county rivals. The Govs had their chance to put the game away from the foul line down the stretch, but they missed four of their five fourth-quarter free throws.
“The only things we didn’t do well was, one, we allowed Nate Marsh to get to the paint too much and, two, we didn’t make free throws,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “If we make those, it’s not even a close game. Never underestimate the value of free throws and conditioning.”
Those missed opportunities opened the door for Rothery to do what he does best — make clutch shots. But William Blount gave Rothery no space to recreate the half-court magic that gave the Mountaineers a chance.
A sophomore, Riley Everett came up big for William Blount on Heritage’s final possession when Windle subbed him in to defend Grant Campbell in an effort to take away the Mountaineers’ option of lobbing their inbounds pass to the sizable center. But Everett got switched from covering Campbell to Rothery when Heritage set a screen.
“Riley is a good defender, but that’s not his forte — being out on the perimeter like that,” Windle said. “He did an excellent job keeping him in front, and we actually sent a double-team. I think, at one time, we had three guys guarding (Rothery). We knew we had to stop Parker because he’s going to make that shot.”
William Blount senior Jake England — who finished with 14 points for the Govs — left his assignment to help triple-team Rothery, who launched up a desperation shot from the corner that bounced off the rim as time expired.
“We had probably the best defensive stand that we’ve had all year, but at the same time, we have to hit our free throws — that’s why the game was so close,” England said. “We were fine if (Rothery) got a bad shot off, but if he got a good shot off and beat us, we weren’t going to be happy with that.”
William Blount entered the second quarter ahead, 17-14, before Heritage found some momentum. Kobe Johnson gave the Mountaineers a 21-20 lead with a 3-pointer, and they gave their fans more reason to celebrate when they forced a William Blount turnover. Campbell capitalized with a one-handed dunk on the other end of the floor to put Heritage ahead by four with 3:40 left in the half.
England capped a 6-0 run for William Blount when he intercepted a Heritage inbounds pass and put it up for a bucket that briefly put his team ahead, 28-26, but Campbell answered on the Mountaineers’ ensuing possession to tie things up again.
William Blount got the final say of the half when the Govs grabbed a defensive board with less than 10 seconds remaining, and England drove down the court and sank a buzzer-beater to put them ahead 30-28 at halftime.
William Blount carried that momentum into the third quarter, and a 3-point play by England stretched the Govs’ lead to 42-32 with a minute left in that frame.
Of course, Heritage did not fold. A 3-pointer by Rothery followed by a steal taken in for a layup by Marsh cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 42-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Marshall Cooper made sure William Blount didn’t lose control by opening the final frame with five straight points, including a 3-pointer, to restore the Govs’ 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining.
“Marshall Cooper said, ‘Run a certain play for me, and I’ll make it,” Windle said. “We ran it and he made it, and he said, ‘Run it again.’ They countered it and we read it, and he makes a layup. So we had five quick points like that, and that was really the difference in the game.”
That cushion wound up being crucial in fending off the Mountaineers, who outscored William Blount 12-4 in the final three minutes.
William Blount swept Heritage by scores of 48-43 and 58-41 during the regular season. The Mountaineers haven’t defeated William Blount since January 2017.
“We didn’t want that to be our last game, and we would rather it not be the West game, either,” England said. “We want to go to the region tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.