KNOXVILLE — The William Blount boys basketball team understood how difficult it would be to beat Bearden a fourth time, but its three previous victories also gave it belief it could.
The Governors needed every bit of that faith Tuesday to battle back from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit and endure a chaotic final 10 seconds en route to a 54-51 victory over the Bulldogs in the Region 2-4A semifinals at Karns High School.
“This is true for life as well as it is basketball: once you lose hope, you lose everything,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We needed to keep the hope, keep focused, keep grinding it out and keep doing what we do and do it the best we could do it, and if we did it long enough, good things would happen.”
William Blount (30-4) will face Oak Ridge/Karns at 7 p.m. Thursday at Karns High School for the region championship in part because of a series of clutch moments from junior guard Caden Windle in the final seconds.
The first came when the District 4-4A Player of the Year drew a charge on Bearden forward Tyson Pirtle post move with nine seconds remaining to preserve a 51-50 advantage. Pirtle backed Windle down and then spun into Windle, making the layup only to turn and see the official signal for an offensive foul.
It was Pirtle’s third offensive foul of the game.
“The first time he went to drop back, I was trying to set it, but there was not enough contact,” Caden Windle said. “He likes to go heavy left shoulder, and we’ve been scouting that, so we were sitting on that left shoulder. It might hurt, but you have to take it for the team.”
Windle got fouled immediately and missed the first of two free-throw attempts before sinking the second. He fouled Bearden’s Drew Brillhart on the other end, and Brillhart hit the first free throw and missed the second with an opportunity to tie.
Windle was sent to the line once again, this time with a chance to ice it, and he hit both. Bearden’s full-court prayer in the final second was wide left.
“You can’t worry about the last shot you took, you have to focus on the next shot,” Kevin Windle said. “It kind of shocks everybody when he misses free throws, but he was able to make the last ones to set us apart, and I’m very proud of that.”
A hectic finish followed a quick comeback to open the fourth in which William Blount scored eight unanswered points in the first two minutes, 59 seconds of the period to erase a 41-343 deficit.
Senior guard Braden Mayfield opened the run with a 3-pointer and junior forward Grady Robertson followed with a mid-range jumper. Windle finished in the paint and then senior guard Bryson Stewart split a pair of free throws to tie it up.
“We were nervous, but we knew we couldn’t fold,” Caden Windle said. “Braden hit a 3 and then Grady hit a jumper, and the momentum just took off from there.”
Moments later, the Governors were the last ones standing after the dust settled, securing the program’s first sectional berth since the 2001-02 season.
But first comes an opportunity to add another plaque to the one it took home after winning the District 4-4A championship against Hardin Valley on Feb. 21 at Farragut High School.
“It would be great for our community, the school, our team and our program to be the champions of the region and prove you are the best around in this area,” Kevin Windle said.
