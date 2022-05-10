John Macon knew the William Blount boys tennis team was on the verge of another historic milestone.
The junior could see Bayler Cupp, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Knoxville West’s Ian Anderson, sitting on a bench on the court adjacent to him, signaling William Blount was one point away from winning its first ever Region 2-AA championship.
Macon had no trouble making it a reality, quickly wrapping up his 6-1, 6-1 win over Gavin Graham to seal a 4-1 victory for the Governors over the Rebels on Tuesday at William Blount High School.
“I could see Bayler just sitting there, and I was like, ‘Oh, we got this. It’s here,’” Macon told The Daily Times. “(Graham) was getting less confident (as the match went on), and I was getting more confident. I knew it was all downhill from there.”
There were not many reasons for William Blount to stress as it attempted to add another championship plaque following its first District 4-AA title a week ago.
Macon and Cupp cruised to an 8-0 victory over Graham and Anderson Clark on the No. 1 doubles court and then watched as Jace Arritt and Atticus Coulter overcame the lone brief moment of doubt to secure an 8-5 victory on the No. 2 court.
Arritt and Coulter held a 5-1 lead but allowed the duo of Anderson and Isaac Zaretski to pull within two sets before closing the door and completing the sweep of the doubles portion of the match.
“We knew that West had gotten here for a reason, and we were just waiting for them to inch up, and they did,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “I don’t know what would have happened if they had gotten that point, but Atticus and Jace closed it up at the perfect time and probably let a little bit out of (West’s) sails.
“When you win both doubles, you can relax a little bit. I mean, you still have to win two singles courts, and you never know what the other team is going to do. They can come out and win four singles courts and that’s it, but it does take a little bit of the stress off.”
Macon and Cupp return to the court for the individual Region 2-AA boys doubles semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday and a potential finals appearance at 4 p.m. Friday at Tyson Park in Knoxville.
A pair of wins punch their ticket to state as a doubles team, and they can add an additional berth if the Governors can knock off the winner of Greeneville and Science Hill next week in the Class AA sectional.
“We’ve never been there, so we don’t know what to expect, but we expect good competition and we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game,” Petty said. “They’re there for a reason just like we are. We’re a good team, and they’re going to have to expect another good team.”
