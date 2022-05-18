The marquee matchup went to William Blount, but then the Governors lost control.
After winning the No. 1 doubles match with a dramatic 10-8 tiebreaker finish, William Blount dropped three singles courts before all play finished, giving Science Hill a 4-1 victory and ending the best season in William Blount’s 43-year history one win short of a state tournament appearance.
The teams split the two doubles matches to open the sectional qualifying contest between Region 1-AA champs Science Hill (16-2) and the Governors (16-2), Region 2-AA champions for the first time in school history.
Singles play was dominated by the Hilltoppers, who took wins on courts three, four and five before the top two courts could complete play, giving Science Hill the best-of-seven win and a repeat trip to the team state championships beginning May 24 at Old Fort Park Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.
“I would have loved to go to state, but I’m really proud of all the guys that we got here,” senior Atticus Coulter said. “Being honest with you, I didn’t know how far we’d make it this season. To win district and regionals to get here, it’s amazing.”
Doubles play starting the match on the William Blount courts took an extended time as John Macon and Bayler Cupp, both juniors, fought back from a 6-1 deficit to forge a tie at 6-6 against Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamire. The WB juniors went ahead 7-6 and 8-7 but had trouble closing, so the two teams went to a 7-point tie-break after reaching 8-8.
The Governors duo, who will compete further in individual state championships next week in the opposite bracket from Patel and Kordamire, fell behind at three points in the tiebreaker but fought back and reeled off three straight winners, fending off a 6-7 match point, for the dramatic win.
William Blount coach Wendy Petty told The Daily Times that Macon had thought the doubles matches would consist of regular set play (winner taking two of three 6-game sets) and was surprised to see no break in action when the Hilltopper duo won the seventh game for a 6-1 lead.
“I think (Macon) got a little fired up then and started playing harder,” Petty said. “They (Macon/Cupp) won the match and it was a great comeback. They had trouble closing, they had 4-5 match points before they actually closed it, but they did it.”
The momentum boost was brief.
When singles play started, Science Hill quickly wrapped up the match with lopsided victories on courts three, four and five, deciding the contest before Macon or Cupp could complete their matches on the top two courts.
“You would like that momentum to keep going, because we were fired up after (Macon and Cupp) came back and won,” Petty said. “But Science Hill just outplayed us. Our guys would make good shots, but (Science Hill) just kept coming back with better shots.”
Kordamire defeated Jace Arritt, 6-0, 6-2, Jackson Temple took Atticus Coulter, 6-1, 6-0 and Cooper Weems ended any possibility of a Blount comeback winning over Braxton Whitehead 6-2, 6-0.
“Science Hill is the best team we’ve seen all season by far,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “We’ve been cruising and haven’t seen this level of competition all season. We’re definitely going to schedule some more non-district schools that are going to give us more competition next season.”
Coulter was the only member of the three-man William Blount senior class competing, as TSSAA tennis regulations trim action for playoffs, removing one singles and one doubles court from team play. Coulter, Nick Fish and Tucker Martin end their WB careers having seen the Governors mount heights never achieved since the school’s opening in 1979.
