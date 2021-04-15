The William Blount boys and girls tennis teams each suffered 6-3 defeats to Farragut on Thursday at William Blount High School with the boys loss costing it a shot at the Large Class District 4 championship.
No. 1 Baylor Cupp and No. 2 John Macon each won their respective singles matches and their doubles match, but Farragut swept William Blount (10-2, 6-1 Large Class District 4) in the rest of the matches.
The same story played itself out on the girls side with top seeds Ella Webb and Estella Bookout winning their singles matches and their doubles match as a team to notch the only points for the Lady Governors (7-3, 5-2).
William Blount will attempt to get back on track when it faces Clayton Bradley on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.