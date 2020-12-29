After snagging the rebound and drawing a foul with 1.7 seconds remaining in the game, Jake England pounded the basketball with his left hand as he marched toward the foul line.
The William Blount senior guard was elated — and for good reason. He and his teammates were 1.7 seconds away from earning a hard-fought win over Hampton. The Governors led for much of the contest, but the Bulldogs refused to relent. Hampton had an opportunity to win with 22 seconds left, but the Governors were able to summon one final defensive stop. They forced Conor Jones to take a contested midrange jumper. England was there to grab the miss. He buried his two free-throw attempts to seal William Blount’s 62-59 win over the Bulldogs during the Maryville Christmas Classic on Tuesday night, helping the Governors (5-7) snap a three-game losing streak.
“Confidence is big for us,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told the Daily Times. “When shots aren’t going in and losing a couple games in a row, your confidence can go. That affects everything. We tried today just to work on what we could control — our energy level, our effort. We talked today about the next-play mentality, just shrugging things off and going to the next play.”
The Governors did just that against Hampton. They out-rebounded Hampton 31 to 25, and only committed 12 turnovers. Caleb Linginfelter was the only William Blount player to finish in double figures (10), but that’s because the Governors had 12 different players score.
They needed contributions from all 12 players, because Hampton kept attacking. William Blount began to gain some separation late in the second quarter when Matt Clemmer drove the full length of the court for a layup to give the Governors a 24-22 advantage. Riley Everett followed with another layup, Evan Mayden splashed a triple in the left corner and Cole Gibson scored on a reverse layup to stretch William Blount’s lead to 31-26 at halftime.
Reece Pride opened the second half by burying 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the advantage to 39-28, but that’s when Hampton slowly began melting the deficit. The Bulldogs went on a 14-5 run near the end of the third quarter to cut William Blount’s lead to 57-56 with four minutes remaining in the game, but the Governors never surrendered their lead. Marshall Cooper drained a triple in the right corner with 3:44 to go.
The Governors then forced enough stops on defense to thwart Hampton’s rally.
“You want to have contributions from everyone,” Windle said. “It makes it hard (for opponents) to scout us. … All our guys can play. We’ve got a good team. We’ve just got to make sure we are playing with energy and effort. Everything else will take care of itself.”
