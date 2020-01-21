The William Blount boys basketball team scored one of the biggest wins of its season Tuesday night by defeating Hardin Valley Academy 71-67 in overtime on the road.
The Governors began the second half of district play in a tie for sixth place in the District 4-AAA standings while Hardin Valley had sole possession of third place.
Cam George led William Blount with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Linginfelter added five assists. The Governors have another chance for a big win on Friday when they play host to first-place Maryville.
