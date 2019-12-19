The William Blount boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Anderson County Christmas Tournament with an 83-38 victory over Maryville Christian on Thursday night.
The Governors will face Anderson County at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Maryville Christian drops into the consolation bracket and will face Apostolic Christian at 4:45 p.m.
Seth Myers led William Blount on Thursday with 22 points. He also had four steals.
Caleb Lingenfelter had eight assists and four steals, and Trey Clemmer had eight rebounds. Tanner Prats chipped in four steals.
