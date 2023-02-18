FARRAGUT — An eight-day layover between its regular-season finale against Powell and its District 4-4A tournament opener versus Bearden on Saturday did nothing but make the William Blount boys basketball team better.
The Governors could have used the week to rest, but instead they went after each other in practice, so much so that by the time Friday rolled around, they desperately needed to play an opponent with a different name across its chest.
“It was definitely competitive,” William Blount junior forward Grady Robertson told The Daily Times. “We have this thing we call a situation drill where we pick our teams and pick a card out that may say, ‘Down three with a minute left,’ and then play against each other in a best-of-seven.
“We go at it, and we had a couple of times where we were pushing and shoving each other and talking junk. We were glad to play another team and use all that energy on the competition.”
It took some time for No. 1-seed William Blount to find that intensity against Bearden, but once it did, it dominated the No. 4 Bulldogs en route to a 64-41 victory Saturday at Farragut High School.
The Governors (27-4) will face No. 3 Hardin Valley, which rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to knock off No. 2 Farragut in the other semifinal, for the District 4-4A championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bearden (17-12) held a 22-21 lead after Drew Parrott hit a 3-pointer with two minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter, but it was all William Blount from there.
The Governors closed out the first half with a 9-0 run and then outscored the Bulldogs, 26-10, in the third quarter behind a stifling defensive effort.
“We went into the half and focused on defense and rebounding,” Robertson said. “We knew we needed to talk more on our switches, and whenever they caught the ball in the high post, they were just standing there holding it comfortably. We needed to pressure the post and get up in them, box out and then rebound.
“In the third quarter, we came out as the more physical team, and that really changed the tide for the rest of the game.”
William Blount also moved the ball better in the second half, dissecting the Bearden defense in a way that led to junior guard Caden Windle, who tallied a game-high 22 points, and junior forward Grady Robertson getting open looks at the rim.
The duo tallied 19 of the Governors’ 26 points in the third. Robertson scored 13 of his 21 points in the period.
“We made some really good passes, Braden Mayfield especially, but also Reece (Pride) and Bryson (Stewart),” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “Grady and Caden happened to be the benefactors of that, but they were getting them open. When you get good looks and make them, you get on a little run, and we knew it was our game after that.”
William Blount already has the regular season district championship in hand, but it has had its sights on the program’s first tournament title since 2002-03 from the moment it accomplished the former achievement.
If the Govs most recent layoff is any indication, the three-day wait will only make them hungrier.
“They’re already locked in,” Windle said. “They were already saying, ‘Let’s go get one more,’ in the locker room. It’s an exciting group, and they are fun to watch.”
