Based on the back-and-forth nature of the game's first three quarters, a double-digit victory didn't seem in the cards for William Blount on Friday.
The Governors, though, had a winning hand.
By way of momentum-shifting defensive plays and an added degree of toughness, William Blount pulled away from Hardin Valley, 75-62, at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium for a confidence-boosting District 4-4A win.
"I think in the fourth quarter especially some of our kids stepped up and made some big plays defensively," William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. "We made some adjustments to some things they were doing. I thought in the first three quarters (Hardin Valley) did a good job of trying to expose our guards, and I thought we played a little tougher.
"We had some kids that really helped hard off the ball and were able to make some plays, and we turned them into transition buckets. Give them credit for stepping up and making plays when we needed them to."
William Blount (14-6, 2-1 District 4-4A) certainly needed its players to step up in the fourth quarter after Hardin Valley (8-6, 1-1) kept pace with it throughout the preceding three.
The Govs led 24-18, after the first period, but the Hawks outscored them, 16-7, in the second to take a 34-31 advantage into halftime.
Despite seven points from Caden Windle and six from Matthew Clemmer in the third-quarter, Hardin Valley still led by a point entering the fourth. That's when William Blount's defense took over.
"Caden Windle defensively at the end, he got a really big steal," Windle said. "Braden Mayfield had a big steal for us at times when that game was hanging in the balance. They were able to make plays. We turned them into transition points and that really separated us from them. Good for them.
"Grady Robertson had a couple really big rebounds in the fourth quarter too that were difference makers for us."
Matthew Clemmer finished with a team-high 32 points; he drained all of his four 3-pointers in the first quarter.
"We're still really young," Windle said. "We've got one senior. We're still learning. We're learning how to play together, how to win together, how to play with certain rotations against certain matchups other teams have. We're going through a lot of growing right now.
"Defensively, I felt like tonight we didn't grow as well as we should have. It took us way too long to get to where we needed to get to make some plays."
Friday's win marked an acceptable start to district play for the Govs. They cruised past Heritage, 65-29, last week before falling to Bearden, 73-62, on Tuesday.
"I think this is just the beginning of a journey," Windle said. "There's not one game in our district that's just, 'Roll the ball out and the job's going to get done.' We've got some very talented teams, great coaching, and we just have to continue to grow and hopefully we position ourselves at the end of the season to have a nice seed in the district tournament."
Lady Governors 59, Hardin Valley 53: William Blount may have left Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium with a win Friday, but coach Jason Kallenberg doesn't want the Lady Govs to be satisfied.
"I told them in the locker room, 'You can learn from a loss. You can also learn from wins,' and we definitely need to learn from this one moving forward," Kallenberg told The Daily Times.
The Lady Governors defeated District 4-4A foe Hardin Valley, 59-53, but let a big lead evaporate in the fourth quarter and were forced to protect their lead rather than cruise to the end.
William Blount (12-7, 1-3 District 4-4A) led 30-16 at halftime and 47-31 at the end of the third quarter. Hardin Valley (8-4, 0-3) stormed back to make it a single-digit game twice in the closing stages.
That's the threat each opponent poses for William Blount as it moves through district play. The Lady Govs can't afford to take it easy.
"It's not easy to win a game in this district," Kallenberg said. "From top to bottom, it's a grind every night. A little bit disappointed at times. I know we were up 18 or 21 points, but even then, I felt like we were giving up some stuff defensively, getting beat off the bounce and stuff like that, that we've got to get shored up."
The Lady Govs held the Lady Hawks to seven points in the first quarter and nine in the second, but four second-half 3-pointers from Lexi Hall helped push Hardin Valley back into contention.
"I was telling my staff at halftime, we're up 14, we miss some looks right at the rim. It was like we can't get comfortable," Kallenberg said. "I felt like we had controlled the game up to that point. Young kids out there, (Hardin Valley) has got some young kids out there.
"I told them, 'I'm never going to take away from a win, especially in this district, but I don't feel like we played with the same intensity level we played with Tuesday night against Bearden.'"
William Blount hit eight 3-pointers, and three of them came from Charlise Scarlett, who nailed a buzzer-beating 3 to conclude the first half.
Standout senior McKenna Myers led William Blount with 22 points, but it came as no surprise to Kallenberg, who is counting not just on her, but others, too, to make an impact across the board as the Lady Govs look for a foothold in the daunting district.
"(Myers) is a kid who night in and night out, you look at our stats, if she's not our leading scorer, she's our second-leading scorer," Kallenberg said. "If she's not our leading rebounder, she's our second-leading rebounder. Typically she's guarding the (other) team's best player and getting us into the offense and those kinds of things.
"She carries a lot of weight for us. So it's definitely nice to have, but some other kids have got to continue to come along because that makes her job easier and makes other teams' jobs harder."
