CHATTANOOGA — William Blount had opportunities to escape Ooltewah with a win on Friday. The problem was that the Governors couldn’t capitalize during critical moments in the game.
The Governors’ offense forced stops in the first half, but surrendered too many big plays in the second half. Their offense began moving the ball in the second half, but only after it struggled to find its rhythm in the first half. As a result, a spirited effort from William Blount resulted in a 38-21 loss to Ooltewah at Jim Jarvis Field.
“Our kids are always going to give great effort,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told the Daily Times. “We just have to play smarter. We made too many mistakes along the way. We didn’t execute in the most important moments when we had momentum.”
William Blount (1-2, 0-2 Region 2-2A) trailed 14-0 at halftime. They dug themselves a deeper hole when they allowed a 85-yard kick return that gave Ooltewah (2-1, 1-0) the ball at the Govs’ 15-yard line. William Blount’s defense kept the Owls out of the end zone, but a Braeden Haynes 30-yard field goal extended Ooltewah’s lead to 17-0.
The Governors trailed by 17 points on four occasions in the second half but never quit fighting. Senior quarterback Trey Clemmer tried his best to mount a rally, finishing with 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. After absorbing three sacks in the first half, he figured out how to attack Ooltewah’s man coverage in the second half.
He executed a pump fake and threaded a 35-yard touchdown to Job Matossian with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Later in the quarter, He uncorked a 37-yard strike to Ashton Auker to slice Ooltewah’s lead to 24-14. He connected with Matossian again for an 8-yard touchdown with 5:37 left in the game.
William Blount had opportunities to further melt the deficit, but couldn’t deliver. Trailing 17-7, the Governors allowed the Owls to convert a third-and-20. Ooltewah quarterback Fisher Perry scored a 3-yard touchdown six plays later.
Trailing 24-14 in the fourth quarter, the Governors moved the ball past midfield, threatening to score again, but Ooltewah’s Jasen Carmichael extinguished any hope of making it a one-score game by intercepting a Clemmer pass. The Owls scored two plays later.
Clemmer’s second touchdown pass to Matossian cut the deficit down to 10 again, but Owl running back Takoda Jones delivered the dagger: slicing through William’s Blount defense for a 78-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
“When you have momentum, you have to find ways to seize that momentum,” Shadowens said. “You have to get the ball back and do something special. We just haven’t been able to do that against quality teams. … It just seems like we don’t take advantage when we have momentum.”
The second-half scoring barrage followed a first half where the Governors earned three first downs.
The Owls (2-1) quickly capitalized on William Blount’s first-half offensive struggles, locating the end zone on their second possession. Running back Christian Doty turned the corner and sprinted down the right sideline for a 28-yard gain. Fisher Perry followed with a five-yard touchdown run for first score. On Ooltewah’s next possession, Jones dragged tacklers into an end zone for a four-yard score.
The Governors reached the red zone on the ensuing drive, but stalled at the Owls’ 4-yard line. Ooltewah then blocked the field goal attempt to continue the theme of missed opportunities for the Governors.
“I saw a lot of improvement in a lot of positions, but still not good enough to win,” Shadowens said. “Our expectation was to come out here and win. We thought we were going to win a football game, and didn’t play well enough to do that.”
