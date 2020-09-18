Nothing seemed to go right for the William Blount football team in the first half of Friday night’s Region 2-6A matchup McMinn County.
The Governors were simply outmatched by McMinn County in the opening 24 minutes, during which they turned the ball over five times and allowed the Cherokees to pile up more than 400 yards of offense.
McMinn County (4-0, 1-0) had pulled the game out of reach by halftime, but that didn’t stop William Blount (2-3, 1-3) from fighting in the second en route to a 63-32 loss.
“I hadn’t seen a team that fought that hard in the second half of the game that was out of reach,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “As disappointed as I was in the first half in the level of effort, I was just as proud of the second half of the fight they showed.”
William Blount just didn’t have an answer for McMinn County running back Jalen Hunt, who — in the first half — rushed for more than 250 yards and four touchdowns.
His first score came on the opening play of McMinn County’s first drive when he broke loose for a 97-yard touchdown just over three minutes into the game.
The Cherokees got the chance to double their lead less than two minutes later after they intercepted William Blount on the Govs’ next drive. Two plays later, Hunt found the end zone again on a 3-yard run.
William Blount finally seemed to find a spark on defense on McMinn County’s next possession when it forced the Cherokees to punt, but the Govs fumbled it on the return to set up McMinn County at their own 25.
It was the first of two special teams fumbles for William Blount that half.
Hunt made William Blount pay again with his third touchdown — a 25-yard score that put the Cherokees’ ahead 21-0 entering the second quarter.
“You can’t multiply the misery and give them the ball back,” Shadowens said. “(Hunt) is obviously a talented player. They were really good up front and we couldn’t tackle him, and he outran us when we missed tackles.”
Trey Clemmer and Zach Gardner gave the Govs reason to celebrate when they opened the second quarter by connecting for a 14-yard touchdown to cap an 81-yard drive.
It was short-lived, though, as McMinn County answered on its next drive with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Miller to Jalan James.
Things just continued to snowball from there as the Cherokees added another pair of touchdowns in the next 71 seconds. James intercepted William Blount and returned it 40 yards to the end zone before William Blount fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and McMinn County recovered it at the Govs’ 24.
Miller then scrambled for a 21-yard touchdown that put McMinn County up 42-7 with 6:45 left in the half.
The Cherokees entered halftime ahead 56-17 after Hunt scored his final touchdown of the game on a 78-yard run, and Miller connected with James again for a touchdown — this one for 10 yards.
William Blount got its final 10 first-half points from a 28-yard touchdown pass from Clemmer to Gardner and 39-yard field goal from Job Matossian.
“We challenged them to fight,” Shadowens said. “No matter what the score or how many seconds on the clock, we were going to try to do everything we could to score points and win games — win every play — and I thought our kids did that.”
William Blount outscored McMinn County 15-7 in the second half, during which the only big play it allowed the Cherokees was an 82-yard rushing touchdown by Miller in the first 50 seconds of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Govs strung together an eight-play, 66-yard drive that Clemmer capped with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Carson Evland. They got another chance to score with three minutes remaining, and they made sure they didn’t walk away empty-handed after Clemmer opened the drive with a 22-yard pass to Ashton Auker.
Clemmer eventually scrambled for a 10-yard touchdown to round out the scoring with 14 seconds remaining.
“It comes down to pride — how much fight you have,” Shadowens said. “You could see in the second half that we fought but, bottom line is, you’ve got to do that from play one.”
