William Blount had an opportunity in the opening minutes of the first quarter to put Jefferson County on its heels on Friday at Mike White Field.
After Patriots’ quarterback Izaiah Hall hit two quick passes for first downs on the game’s opening drive, the Governors’ defense forced a fourth down. The Jefferson County offense stayed on the field to try and convert before a high snap set William Blount up with good field position at the 45-yard line.
Govs’ Brett Cortez came out slinging, quickly getting the offense into plus territory with a 21-yard pass to Garrett Clark, but the first of two interceptions left William Blount empty handed and the Patriots made very few mistakes the rest of the way en route to a 45-6 Region 1-6A win.
“We got some passes in there early, but we’ve got a lot of folks playing both ways and we just run into a halt,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “We run and condition all the time but when you’ve got some guys that never come out, it’s 6A football. Those are warriors, but they get tired and that starts to show on defense.”
William Blount (0-3, 0-1 Region 1-6A) had trouble getting off the field defensively. Jefferson County’s running backs tandem of Dallas Williamson and Omarian Mills gashed the Govs for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns, including a 33-yard scoring run from Williamson on the Patriots second drive.
Hall was just as lethal, connecting on 9-of-14 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the Pats (2-1, 1-0). His 47-yard strike to Nathan Flores extended Jefferson County’s lead to 38-0 following Cortez’s second interception just before halftime.
After tweaking its offense last week against Karns, William Blount was pass heavy in the first half and Cortez hit on some downfield shots to extend a few drives. One of those passes was hauled in by Clark, who made an impressive finger-tip grab while maintaining position and keeping his feet in bounds for a 30-yard gain midway through the second quarter.
Cortez completed eight passes for 86 yards and continued to flash his strengths in the Govs’ passing game despite the team’s persistent depth issues.
“(Cortez) has really tried to do some things and we’ve had some injuries,” Reeves said. “As I said, no excuses, but we are a young team. Some of the stuff that we wanted to do we can’t with some of the injuries and the youth that we have. We’re trying to take advantage of what Brett does well but that’s not necessarily at times what we do well as a team and he knows that. Tonight, he did a great job of getting some passes in there. We can do that early but we start to grind down, people get tired and we wear out. We’ll keep working on conditioning as we always do. It’s just 6A football.
“When you’re going both ways against a 292-pound tackle, it’s tough. That’s why I don’t get mad at the kids. They give me what they got.”
William Blount’s lone scoring drive came with 41 seconds left in the third quarter following a six-play drive that began at its own 21 and was kept alive by a 9-yard Cortez scamper. Hunter Ogle’s 28-yard run helped set up a 1-yard T.J. Pierce rush to get the Govs on the board.
While the loss extended William Blount’s losing skid to now 10 games dating back to last season, Reeves leaned on encouragement and motivation in his postgame talk.
“We love them. We appreciate them,” Reeves said. “They’re working hard. We have to take responsibility sometimes as coaches because we did some things tonight that I wasn’t pleased with, but that goes for all of us. We’re in this together, we’re a team, we’re rowing that boat, man. We’re doing what we’ve got to do. I saw some good stuff at times, I saw some bad stuff at times. We just want to continue to work to get better.
“My kids have a great attitude. We’ve just got to keep working on the fundamentals and getting stronger. That’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
